AEW Fyter Fest is scheduled for June 29, Saturday. Some of the top matches announced are; "Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers & Laredo Kid in a Triple Threat Tag match," "Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela in a Non-Sanctioned match," "Cody vs. Darby Allin," "Hangman Page vs. MJF vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy in a Fatal-4-way match," "Christopher Daniels vs. CIMA," Jon Moxley will be a treat to watch for the Wrestling fans especially when it is a non-sanctioned match because he is popular for his unorthodox style of wrestling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

WWE Live results from Tokyo

Matches announced for Friday, June 28: one of the top matches announced was Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Universal Championship. It is quite evident that Shinsuke Nakamura got a title shot as it is taking place in Japan. Also, Becky Lynch faced Alexa Bliss for the WWE Raw Women's Championship. Along with this, the team of Triple H, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, AJ Styles was against the team of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe.

Advertisement

Results of the first night in Tokyo are; Braun Strowman defeated Robert Roode, Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics, Triple H, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre, RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival takes a win over Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch retained over Alexa Bliss, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins retained over Shinsuke Nakamura.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows Reality TV

Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. Seth Rollins - An epic match

The match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins is being praised throughout social media. Becky Lynch wrote on Twitter, "@WWERollins vs @ShinsukeN at #WWETokyo. What. A. Match. The champ backs it up. #WWEExtremeRules." United States Champion Ricochet wrote, "Yo! @ShinsukeN and @WWERollins just had a freaking WrestleMania caliber match!! #MechaSugoi." Tyson Kidd wrote, "Just watched @WWERollins and @ShinsukeN tear it down in Japan Wow!#WWETokyo." Finlay wrote, "I just watched @WWERollins and @ShinsukeN wrestle each other, it was awesome.

I wanted to join in. Wrestling at its best guys, thank-you!"

Matches announced for Saturday, June 29; a Six-Man Tag Team Match will take place with Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and Braun Strowman against Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley. Along with it, a Triple Threat Match including Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss and Triple Threat Tag Match with The Revival, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. Apart from this, there will be a few other matches that will happen in Tokyo.