The Undertaker recently made his appearance on Monday Night Raw and saved Roman Reigns from Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. Both of them have been attacking Roman Reigns for a few weeks now, which led to the surprise return of Phenom. As a result of this, a match has been announced by WWE where Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre are set to face Roman Reigns along with the "Deadman" Undertaker at WWE's next pay-per-view "Extreme Rules." It seems that WWE is preparing Undertaker for a proper storyline.

Brad Shepard reported on "Oh, You Didn’t Know" that The Undertaker has hand-picked his WrestleMania 36 opponent. This is what he said, “According to a source in WWE Drew McIntyre is currently scheduled to be The Undertaker’s opponent at WrestleMania 36. They decided to start the program early to boost ratings which is why you saw Undertaker on Raw this past week. Shane is likely to play into it somehow. I’m told The Undertaker hand-picked Drew and it works out well for Drew because they had no creative plans for him after Roman.”

Booker T explains why Undertaker returned early

It will be thrilling to see if Roman Reigns and Undertaker can defeat the team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

In a recent interview with Booker T, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on the return of "Deadman" Undertaker. According to Booker T, the early return of Undertaker might be due to his recent match with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at "Super ShowDown." This is what he said: "No one thought that they would see The Undertaker this soon after Super ShowDown." He added, "No one thought we would see him this soon, but me personally, I think Undertaker was thinking, 'Man, I gotta go get this bad taste out of my mouth.

I gotta get rid of it and do something to make me forget.'"

Kenny Omega criticizes WWE

WWE has recently made a decision that it will feature some superstars at Evolve show and WWE Network will stream the Evolve 131 show on Saturday, July 13 which is the same time as AEW's scheduled event "Fight for the Fallen." To this, there was a quick response from All Elite Wrestling's Executive Vice-President and wrestler Kenny Omega where he bashed WWE in a tweet which he later deleted.

This is what he wrote: "If lining your pockets with blood money is okay, then what’s wrong with trying to undermine a charity show for victims of gun violence? I hear that healthy competition is supposed to be a good thing and yet I can’t help but feel like I’m gonna be sick".

To explain this tweet, I would like to tell you that a portion of AEW's proceeds of "Fight for the Fallen" will be donated to the victims of gun violence. Omega tried to accuse WWE of undermining AEW's attempt at charity.

He also took a shot at WWE's deal with Saudi Arabia which has organized shows like "The Greatest Royal Rumble," "Crown Jewel," and "Super ShowDown" by using a term "Blood money."