WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy is currently out of action and is recovering from an injury. According to TMZ, he was arrested earlier in South Carolina on July 13, Saturday for allegedly being drunk in public. TMZ says, "It’s unclear what exactly led to his arrest -- we’re working on getting more deets -- but we’re told he was released at some point Saturday on less than $200 bond."

WWE has released a statement regarding this issue, "Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions."

Hardy vs. Sting incident at TNA Victory Road

Last time, Hardy was arrested earlier this year on the night of Saturday, March 10 in North Carolina for driving while impaired.

Jeff Hardy has a history of such incidents. A very famous incident from the past is when he was scheduled for a match against Sting in TNA's Victory Road pay-per-view main event match for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Hardy lost the match in just 88 seconds. This was one of the worst performance of Jeff and it was criticized all over the world of Wrestling. In fact, Sting himself was very disappointed that the main event ended so quickly. Later it turned out that Hardy was under the influence of drugs.

Jeff Hardy - A high flying wrestler

Jeff Hardy is a very popular wrestler for over the last two decades. Fans all over the world love him. He is known as "The Charismatic Enigma" Jeff Hardy. He has had an amazing career in both TNA and WWE. He has captured many championships and main event pay-per-views. He is also a part of the team with his brother Matt Hardy which is popularly known as "The Hardy Boyz".

The team of Jeff and Matt has had some great historic matches with legendary teams like Team 3D (D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley), Edge and Christian, Motor City Machine Guns and The Young Bucks.

Jeff Hardy has a decent career as a singles wrestler as well. He has defeated superstars like Edge, Triple H, Undertaker, and CM Punk during his peak time in WWE when he captured WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship.

Jeff Hardy has always been the crowd's favorite from the start of his career. During his stint in TNA in 2013, he created a new gimmick called "The Willow" which was a weird but a very interesting character.

Some of his well known achievements are; WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (once), WWE United States Championship (once), WWE RAW Tag Team Championship (once), TNA World Heavyweight Championship (3 times), WCW Tag Team Championship (once), World Heavyweight Championship (twice), WWE Championship (once), WWE European Championship (once), WWE Intercontinental Championship (four times), WWF Light Heavyweight Championship (once), World Tag Team Championship (6 times) and TNA World Tag Team Championship.