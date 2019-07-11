Roman Reigns and other WWE Superstars like Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, and Triple H recently appeared at the ESPYs Award ceremony where Roman Reigns received first WWE Award at the ESPYs. Reigns received the award for "Best WWE Moment" at the ESPYs for his return from his battle with leukemia. Other nominations from WWE were, "Becky Lynch wins Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35," "Kofi Kingston wins first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35," and "Ronda Rousey captures her first WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam."

After winning the award, Reigns posted a message on his Twitter account where he thanked all those who voted for him.

This is what he wrote on his Twitter post, "Coming back meant more than just returning to the ring. It meant I was healthy enough to show my gratitude for those who sent their prayers, who continually thought about me, and that I was ready to raise awareness. Thank you for all those who voted, it is an honor. #ESPYS @WWE".

Coming back meant more than just returning to the ring. It meant I was healthy enough to show my gratitude for those who sent their prayers, who continually thought about me, and that I was ready to raise awareness. Thank you for all those who voted, it is an honor. #ESPYS @WWE pic.twitter.com/u2rGTZkVLf — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 11, 2019

Triple H expressed his happiness for WWE entering ESPYs for the first time ever.

Jim Ross points out a faulty WWE booking decision

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross serves as a senior adviser for AEW (All Elite Wrestling). Ross recently appeared on the Stone Cold Podcast where he commented on a booking decision by WWE which is illogical according to him.

Ross states that for a long time, WWE has been using a booking decision which sees heels constantly get heat on a babyface. He also gave an example of Steve Austin to make his point, “Where Stone Cold gets the win, the heel assaults him and we say ‘We gotta get his heat back.’ Well, what did you do for Austin? ‘He got the win.’ Somewhere along the way, the logic has gotten completely muddled.”

Extreme Rules match card

Extreme Rules pay-per-view is happening this Sunday and the match card is almost set.

Seth Rollins (WWE Universal Champion) and Becky Lynch (Raw Women's Champion) vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. Kofi Kingston (WWE Champion) will face Samoa Joe with the WWE Championship title on the line. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will face Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match for SmackDown Women's Championship. Ricochet (United States Champion) will face AJ Styles for the United States Championship.

Daniel Bryan and Rowan (SmackDown Tag Team Champion) vs.

Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Heavy Machinery will take place for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship titles. The Revival (Raw Tag Team Champion) vs. The Usos will take place for the Raw Tag Team Championship. Drew Gulak (Cruiserweight Champion) vs. Tony Nese will take place for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. A "No Holds Barred Match" will take place featuring "The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre". A "Last Man Standing" match will take place between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley.

Aleister Black's mystery opponent at Extreme Rules was revealed to be Cesaro in the latest SmackDown Live episode.