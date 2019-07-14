Toss was delayed by 15minutes for the epic final clash of the ICC World Cupm2019 between host England and New Zealand. Both these teams have been in the last four, but have never won the World Cup before.

The final match will be played at Lord's on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 11:15 GMT.

Live updates:

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson wins the toss and they decide to bat first. No changes in the NZ squad that beat India.

England captain says he is not disappointed after losing the toss and he is confident of the good show. They look forward to taking some quick wickets.

Unfortunately, rain is forecast for the whole day on Sunday in London.

It rained in the morning but reportedly the Sun is out at the moment before the toss. Light showers and a gentle breeze, according to the BBC.

The semifinal match between India and New Zealand was pushed to the reserve day with New Zealand knocking out the two-time champions India by a narrow margin of 18 runs.

The team batting first winning all matches at Lords

Four matches have been played at Lords and all these games were won by the team batting first.

The margin of runs increased every match. Pakistan won two of their matches here batting first.

While most of the Cricket pundits expected India and Pakistan to enter the last four, things turned out otherwise. After all, cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties.

TV telecast and online stream:

Sky Sports will cover the finals live in the UK while Fox Cricket channel will telecast in Australia.

Pakistan who fell short by a small margin in run-rate to enter the semi-finals will have PTV sports covering the encounter live in their country.

Hotstar will stream the match live in the Indian subcontinent.

Cricket World Cup will etch a new name in history tonight 🏆

Will England win the trophy at home or will the Kiwis upset the Home of Cricket?

