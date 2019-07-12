It is very rare for a Wrestling fan to get a weekend where there are so many main event matches to look out for. One such weekend is the upcoming Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14. There are pay-per-views like New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Climax, WWE Extreme Rules, AEW Fight for the Fallen and Evolve 131 which will take place in the next two days.

NJPW G1 Climax will take place on both Saturday and Sunday as well.

There are superstars like Jon Moxley, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Undertaker, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, The Usos, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and Dustin Rhodes along with other wrestlers who all will be in action over the next two days.

This weekend is also featuring the "WWE vs. AEW" war as AEW's PPV Fight for the Fallen is taking place on Saturday and WWE Network is featuring Evolve 131 on the same day.

This is the first time Evolve show is being featured on WWE Network and it will feature NXT Champion Adam Cole, Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak, Matt Riddle and Akira Tozawa.

NJPW G1 Climax

This pay-per-view will go on for two days i.e Saturday and Sunday. The matches for Saturday are; Juice Robinson Vs. Shingo Takagi, Jon Moxley Vs. Taichi, Tetsuya Naito Vs. Toru Yano, Jeff Cobb Vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Jay White Vs.

Hirooki Goto.

The matches for Sunday are; Lance Archer Vs. Bad Luck Fale, Will Ospreay Vs. Sanada, Kazuchika Okada Vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Kota Ibushi vs. Evil and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kenta.

Out of these superstars, Jon Moxley (f.k.a Dean Ambrose) and Kenta (f.k.a Hideo Itami) are former WWE superstars who have recently left WWE and are happily exploring the world of pro-wrestling these days.

Evolve 131 on WWE Network

Evolve's 10th anniversary will feature on WWE Network for the very first time in which NXT Champion Adam Cole will take on Akira Tozawa.

Evolve Champion Austin Theory will go against WWN champ JD Drake. Evolve Tag Champions Eddie Kingston and Joe Gacy will go against the team of AR Fox and Leon Ruff. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak will face Matt Riddle in a singles match.

AEW Fight for the Fallen Matches

AEW's third pay-per-view after "Double or Nothing" and "Fyter Fest" will be "Fight for the Fallen".

The Young Bucks Vs. Cody and Dustin Rhodes. Former NJPW star Kenny Omega will face CIMA in a singles match. Chris Jericho's opponent at AEW's "All Out" PPV “Hangman” Adam Page will face Kip Sabian. Lucha Tag Team Pentagon Jr. and Fenix will face the team of Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian. Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes will face former Impact Wrestling star Allie. In addition to this, former WWE Star and music band Fozzy's lead singer Chris Jericho will be there for a special appearance where Jericho is expected to make an unbelievable announcement as Jericho posted on his Instagram account. This is what he wrote, "A LIVE MIC and A P***ED OFF #CHRISJERICHO at #FightForTheFallen?

Let’s just say you won’t believe what I'm gonna say..."

WWE Extreme Rules PPV matches

Extreme Rules is taking place this Sunday and it will feature WWE Universal Championship match, WWE Championship match, Women's Championship matches, Tag team Championship matches, United States Championship match and "The Phenom" Undertaker's return. A "Winners Takes All" match with the team of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch against the team of Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston takes on Samoa Joe for the title.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley will take on Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Ricochet faces AJ Styles for the United States Championship.

Smackdown Tag Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan will defend their titles against The New Day and Heavy Machinery. Raw Tag Champions The Revival will take on The Usos.

A Last Man Standing Match between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley will happen too. The Undertaker and Roman Reigns will go on against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a "No Holds Barred" match.

The Undertaker is back in action after his match against Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown. "The Phenom" will be teaming up with "The Big Dog" Roman Reigns for the very first time. Undertaker is definitely a future WWE Hall of Famer. Some of his achievements are World Heavyweight Championship (three times), WWE Championship (four times), WWF Hardcore Championship (once), World Tag Team Championship (six times) and WCW World Tag Team Championship (once). His real name is Mark William Calaway.