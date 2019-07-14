Most Chicago Cubs fans know that Anthony Rizzo is a cancer survivor. The first baseman is just months away from being cancer free for 11 years. While some might choose to ignore that kind of thing at this point in their life, Rizzo has made no secret that he understands how blessed he is to be healthy and free of the disease.

On Saturday morning, the Cubs' star took to Twitter to shine a light on a trio of cancer victims who haven't been as lucky as he has.

In the tweet, he added that all three had been diagnosed with the disease right around the same age that he had, drawing a bright line in comparison to himself.

Chicago Cubs player offers apologies

"3 men diagnosed with cancer around the same age I was when I was told I had cancer died this week. Evan, Jack & Justin it was a pleasure getting to meet. I'm sorry we couldn't do better for u. I'm sorry ur families are having to go through this.

Thoughts & prayers aren't enough" Rizzo wrote on his account this weekend.

The Chicago Cubs player was not only pointing out that he had cancer and so did the men he called out, but that he was pointing out that there simply isn't enough being done for those who come down with the disease.

3 men diagnosed with cancer around the same age I was when I was told I had cancer died this week. Evan, Jack & Justin it was a pleasure getting to meet. I'm sorry we couldn't do better for u. I'm sorry ur families are having to go through this. Thoughts & prayers aren't enough. pic.twitter.com/CPfJPFReMn — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) July 13, 2019

Rizzo has been someone who has gone out of his way to try and help these kinds of people whenever he comes across them.

He's someone who points out whenever he hits his "birthday" (the date that is the annual "cancer free day" because he wants people to understand that the disease isn't always a death sentence.

On the other hand, when it is indeed a death sentence, he makes sure to celebrate the lives of the people who haven't been able to survive it.

Not the only Cubs player to overcome cancer

Anthony Rizzo isn't the only one who does this kind of thing from time to time.

Like the Chicago Cubs' first baseman, pitcher Jon Lester is also a cancer survivor. The hurler, like the first baseman, is someone who doesn't shy away from the limelight when it comes to talking about how he was able to overcome that diagnosis.

Between the two of them, the Chicago community has some real advocates in battling this disease. The bigger story is that the cancer community is much bigger than the Windy City.

The players know this and certainly aren't keeping their advocacy limited to people who live in Illinois. They are well aware there are plenty of people out there that need help, need advocacy and can certainly benefit from having a spotlight shown on them.

While the Chicago Cubs have had a lot of PR problems this year, Anthony Rizzo and what he tries to do for those he considers brothers in arms is certainly something that has to be admired.

It's clear he's not going to stop doing that kind of work anytime soon.