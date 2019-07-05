Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is probably the hottest and most talked about wrestler in the world right now. This is probably because he left WWE in the best possible way and joined AEW (All Elite Wrestling) and NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) where he is creating a splash.

Former WWE Superstar Hideo Itami, now known as KENTA, was recently interviewed in an NJPW interview, where he was asked about the possibility of facing Jon Moxley at the G1 Climax Tournament of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

An extract of his statement is, "I really want to get in there with him! I mean, in WWE, he was right at the top, and frankly, I was right at the bottom. Over there, ‘Dean Ambrose versus Hideo Itami’ wouldn’t be a thing to write home about. I would really like to face him as KENTA."

Know about Hideo Itami a.k.a KENTA

Former WWE NXT Superstar Hideo Itami has been a popular star from Japan. Some of the championships he won are; GHC Heavyweight Championship (1 time), GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship (3 times), GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship (3 times).

Know about Jon Moxley a.k.a Dean Ambrose

Jon Moxley a.k.a Dean Ambrose achieved a lot in WWE before exiting the promotion in 2019. After leaving WWE, he captured the IWGP US Championship in NJPW as well. Recently he has an amazing non-sanctioned match at the AEW Fyter Fest against Joey Janela. Some of his achievements are; IWGP US Championship (Once), WWE World Heavyweight Champion (one time), WWE United States Championship (Once), WWE Intercontinental Championship (three times), WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (2 time), HWA Heavyweight Championship (three times), HWA Tag Team Championship (five times), FIP World Heavyweight Championship (one time), CZW World Heavyweight Championship (twice), IWA World Tag Team Championship (one time).

Kevin Owens social media harassment

Kevin Owens discussed his issues with social media trolls in a recent Lilian Garcia's "Chasing Glory" podcast. An extract of his statement is, "I’m actually dealing with something right now where I’m being harassed by one specific person. And I’ve reported them to Twitter, & his account’s gotten banned, but he always comes back. And what he’s saying is not just against my character as a wrestler. He’s saying I should get cancer, my kids should see me die, stuff like that.

And somehow, that’s okay."

Know about Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is a former ROH superstar who has achieved a lot before his entry into the WWE. Some of his achievements are; WWE United States Championship (three times), WWE Universal Championship (one time), WWE Intercontinental Championship (two times), NXT Title one time), ROH World Title (one time), ROH World Tag Team Title (one time), PWG World Championship (three times), PWG World Tag Team Championship (three times).