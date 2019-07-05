Two months ago, New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady posted on his social media account a training video of him running on a treadmill while wearing a resistance band and a football. Teasing fans and foes alike, Brady accompanied the video with a caption “TB2K”, hinting that he could go for 1,000 rushing yards in the 2019 NFL season. Last season, Brady hit a career milestone when he breached the 1,000-rushing yard mark in his 19th year in the NFL.

Just recently, Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy lauded Brady’s perseverance to achieve his goal despite skepticism from critics. “People said he won’t ever do, or won’t be able to do, even for Tom Brady. That’s the great thing about our game being able to defy all odds. He definitely did that,” said McCoy, who admitted that he laughed at Brady’s celebration after reaching the 1,000 rushing yard mark. Brady’s prediction that he will tally 1,000 rushing yards next season drew the attention of several of his opponents, particularly Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who asked the 41-year-old quarterback “how many rushing TDS this year TB??” In his career, Brady is not known for his speed, recording just 19 rushing touchdowns in his 19 years in the NFL. During that span, Brady only tallied 1,003 rushing yards.

Brady taking his target seriously

Looks like Brady is taking his mission seriously, based on another training video posted by independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman on his Twitter account. In the video, Brady tallied an improved 40-yard dash time, compared to the one that he recorded during the 2000 NFL Combine. In his latest 40-yard dash, Brady tallied 5.17 seconds, not bad for a quarterback who will turn 42 next month. In his 40-yard performance in the 2000 NFL Combine, Brady recorded 5.28 seconds, one of the slowest that time. However, head coach Bill Belichick saw potential in Brady and used their No. 199 pick to take the skinny quarterback from Michigan.

Brady extends well wishes to ex-linebacker Tedy Bruschi

Brady, through his company TB12 Sports, wished former Patriots quarterback Tedy Bruschi well after the latter suffered a second stroke on the Fourth of July. In a Twitter post, TB12 Sports said “thinking of our friend Tedy Bruschi,” encouraging him to stay strong. Aside from Brady, Patriots chairman/CEO Robert Kraft wished the former Patriot a speedy recovery. Kraft said Bruschi has provided inspiration to many after returning to the football field following his first stroke in 2005.

“On behalf of the entire Patriots organization, we extend our love, thoughts, and prayers to Tedy and the Bruschi family while we wish him godspeed in complete recovery,” said Kraft. In a statement issued by Bruschi’s family, the linebacker recognized the symptoms early, so he was immediately brought to the Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he’s currently recovering.

Bruschi suffered his first stroke in February 2005, days after the Patriots won the Super Bowl.

Despite the odds, Bruschi worked his way back to playing shape, and he was cleared to resume playing in October of that year. He played with the Patriots until 2008 and was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2013. In his 13-year career with the Patriots, Bruschi won three Super Bowl rings and tallied 1,063 tackles, 30.5 sacks, and 12 interceptions.