This week's SmackDown Live event started with " The Kevin Owens Show" where the guests were "The Best in the World" Shane McMahon and "The Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre. Both these guys are teaming up to face the team of Roman Reigns and Undertaker at WWE's next pay-per-view "Extreme Rules." Shane McMahon added a stipulation to their match by making it a "No Holds Barred" match at "Extreme Rules" PPV. Things got heated in the show when Kevin Owens asked Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre a few questions, making them uncomfortable.

Dolph Ziggler came to the ring after this and both Owens and Ziggler started claiming themselves to be the number one contender for the WWE Championship. Shane McMahon disagreed to this and put both of them in a tag team match against Heavy Machinery, and if they win, they will be inserted into the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at Extreme Rules.

In the first singles match, The New Day member Big E faced one half of the Smackdown Tag Team Champions, Daniel Bryan.

Due to interference by Rowan, Daniel Bryan took advantage of the situation and put away Big E, scoring a cheap victory. Nikki Cross faced Bayley in a singles match in which WWE Women's Champion Bayley emerged victorious.

Kofi Kingston has a new version

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Samoa Joe came face-to-face a few days before their "Extreme Rules" match. Towards the end of their segment, Samoa Joe asked Kofi to shake hands so as to ensure the safety of those Kofi cares about.

After taking a long pause, Kofi did the unthinkable by defying and hitting him with a "Trouble in Paradise". This truly was an epic moment since his Wrestlemania victory. This "Stone Cold Steve Austin" kind of act was expected as we now have Eric Bischoff as the Executive Director of SmackDown Live.

Triple Threat Tag Team Match at Extreme Rules

In the main event of SmackDown Live, there was a tag team match to determine who will be the third entry in the "Extreme Rules" Tag Team Championship match between the team of WWE Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan and The New Day members Big E & Xavier Woods.

This was a competitive match with Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens teaming up for the first time to face Heavy Machinery. During the match, a miscommunication occurred when Ziggler superkicked Owens by mistake and Heavy Machinery scored a victory, becoming the third team in "Triple Threat Match" at Extreme Rules WWE Tag Team Championship Match.

Apart from this, Andrade defeated Apollo Crews via pinfall due to Zelina Vega's interference. Aleister Black challenged the unknown man who knocked on his door last week to a match at Extreme Rules.

Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose via pinfall. Shelton Benjamin gave a bizarre backstage interview where he refused to answer who will be the winner of the WWE Championship match at Extreme Rules PPV. We hope Shelton gets a new gimmick and a big push.