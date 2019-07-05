Pakistan have an impossible task of beating Bangladesh by 316 runs in their last ICC World Cup 2019 match to be played at Lords, London on July 5, 2019. The match starts at 2:30 PM PKT. The match, in all probabilities, is going to be a dead rubber.

If Bangladesh wins toss and bat first, Pakistan will be eliminated instantly from the tournament. There is realistically no chance of either side making it to the semi-finals. Both sides would like to finish their World Cup by a winning note.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So a tough game is expected today.

If Pakistan bat first, and score 350 runs, they would have to bowl out Bangladesh out for just 39 runs to overtake New Zealand's net run-rate. These stats are almost impossible to achieve in a world cup game.

TV telecast and live streaming information:

Viewers in Pakistan can follow Live coverage on PTV Sports and Ten Sports with the live stream on Sonyliv.com and the official website of PTV Sports. Bangladesh fans can watch on Maasranga TV, GTV and BTV with online streaming available on Rabbitholebd.com.

Advertisement

Read: Maasranga and GTV live streaming Bangladesh vs India ICC WC 2019 match at Rabbitholebd.com

Log on to https://t.co/jerYGfrWzV to follow all the live action from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 exclusively on PTV’s official website! #GameOnHai pic.twitter.com/sQSl3hPPT3 — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) June 1, 2019

Team news:

Mohammad Hasnain, who has not played, could be allowed a game to give him some exposure. Pakistan dropped Shoaib Malik and brought in Sohail Harris who played brilliantly in the last two games.

Head-to-head:

Pakistan have lost their last four ODIs to Bangladesh since the last World Cup, but their skipper Sarfraz Ahmed is optimistic of his teams' chances today, According to Cricinfo, he said on the eve of the match, "Pakistan did lose the last four matches [against Bangladesh], but it is a World Cup match.

So both teams look stronger, so hopefully, we will do well as a team."

Rain, which threatened to spoil this edition of the tournament has appeared since long, the forecast for Friday in London is 21 degrees which is perfect for playing Cricket.