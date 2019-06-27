India and West Indies will cross horns on Thursday, 27 June 2019 in what is going to be match number 34 of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

The men in Blue have been given the fright of their life against the novice team Afghanistan in their previous, and they are surely not going to take the Calypso team lightly. But can the Caribbean team beat the Indians who have not lost one match in this World Cup? It is a tantalizing question.

Bhuvi has started bowling practice

However, after a respite for a few days, the weather is going to play a spoilsport once again. Manchester received very heavy rains on Tuesday, and it washed out India’s practice session.

The Indian team was forced to practice indoors on Tuesday. However, there is good news that Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, India’s strike bowler is fit and started bowling practice after injuring his hamstring in a previous match against Pakistan at the same venue on 16 June 2019. However, it is not clear if he will be fit enough in the game against West Indies.

Chris Gayle not to retire

When it comes to drama, no one can beat Chris Gayle, the enfant terrible of the Caribbean team. He had declared just before the World Cup that he would be retiring after the championship. It seems he has second thoughts on his retirement plans.

Watch #ICCWC2019 live streaming exclusively on the PTV Network at https://t.co/RgShIWnDOF pic.twitter.com/gifO9nOBaV — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) May 30, 2019

Interacting with the media, he said that he would be playing a couple of ODI after the World Cup probably against India.

It seems Gayle wants to give one last try before bringing curtains on his career. However, skipper Holder did not have an inkling of what was coming, and he only sighed and smiled. He already has his hands full of problems.

The Caribbean has already lost their previous four matches, and one match was abandoned due to bad weather. To add to his woes, top all-rounder Andre Russell is injured.

Where to watch

Log on to https://t.co/jerYGfrWzV to follow all the live action from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 exclusively on PTV’s official website! #GameOnHai pic.twitter.com/sQSl3hPPT3 — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) June 1, 2019

ESPN Caribbean will telecast India vs.

WI Live in the Caribbean region. ESPN Caribbean will provide live streaming of the match in the Caribbean region via the app and the website for the premium users.

Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports Select 1 will beam IND vs. WI match live to the nation. Hotstar will be beaming live streaming of the game in India via the app and the website for the top end users.

The live telecast will be available in English, Hindi and many other Indian regional languages.