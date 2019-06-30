This summer has the potential to change numerous NBA teams due to the variety of free agents that are available. Some of the biggest names in the basketball words, including Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard, are free agents, and any team that signs them could turn into a championship contender. This year's free agency could be as big as the 2010 free agency, and it could make the Eastern Conference much more dominant.

The Miami Heat and Pat Riley are one of the teams who are looking to improve and become a serious contender.

The Heat haven't had much success in the postseason since the Big 3 era and their biggest achievement was taking the Toronto Raptors to seven games in the second round of the 2016 NBA playoffs. This year, they are looking for a superstar, and Jimmy Butler could be on his way to South Beach.

Butler is interested in Miami

Jimmy Butler is a fantastic two-way player who last played for the Philadelphia 76ers. Butler is capable of playing at both shooting guard and small forward positions, and he has developed an amazing skillset on both offense and defense.

The 29-year-old swingman can score from pretty much any spot on the floor while locking down your best player, which is something that makes him extremely valuable.

Butler's first two years in the league were not impressive as he was mostly a bench warmer. However, he took a big leap in his third year, and in the 2016/17 season, the player averaged 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game. His shooting percentages were also decent as he hit 45.5 percent of his total shots and 36.7 percent of his long-range shots.

After spending six years in Chicago, Butler moved to Minnesota where he only played 69 games over the course of two seasons. He was finally traded to the Sixers and he almost reached the Eastern Conference Finals with them. In 12 postseason games, Butler averaged 19.4 points per game.

Dwyane Wade has recently tried to recruit Jimmy Butler to Miami as the two of them are close friends. According to multiple sources, Butler likes Miami and he loves what the team has done for Wade during his retirement year. Considering that Miami needs a superstar and an alpha player, there is no doubt Butler would be a perfect addition.

Jimmy Butler says he'll sign with Miami

Jimmy Butler has already hinted at signing with the Miami Heat, but his last tweet claims that he will do it. When he was asked if he was in Miami by one of the fans, Butler replied the following, "ASAP after I get a contract done.. you’ll be the first I call. I want the footrace first tho. Slow a**." The free agency begins at 6 PM Eastern Time, and it is going to be very interesting!