"Teen Mom OG" reality star Ryan Edwards is being sued for $290,000 in damages from a 2018 car accident according to Hollywood News Daily. In August of 2018 Ryan Edwards was involved in a car accident with Tennessee residents James and Janet Byrne. The couple alleges that Ryan Edwards "violently' struck their 1997 Nissan pickup truck while they were stopped at a red light.

Tennessee couple seeking thousands in damage from Ryan Edwards

Court documents obtained by The Sun reveal that Bynes' claims Ryan is fully to blame for the accident due to a couple of issues. He claims Ryan was distracted and feels Edwards' dog riding in the passenger seat had a lot to do with it.

James and Janet Byrne are suing Edwards for negligence and are demanding $290k for their suffering. Court papers claim that Ryan's vehicle struck the truck with such force it caused Mr. Byrnes' head to snap so violently that it struck the rear window of his truck, shattering the glass.

Byrnes also claims that Ryan was distracted by his dog, and "should have known" the dog would "interfere" with his ability to drive. James and Janet Byrne are suing Ryan Edwards for $290,000.

Ryan distracted by his dog before car accident

James Byrnes alleges that, due to the accident, he now suffers from vertigo, as well as “physical impairment and disability, and physical pain. He is seeking compensation due to his loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, as well as numerous medical, rehabilitation, and medication expenses.” Byrnes also alleges that his wife Janet has suffered and "will suffer a loss of the companionship” due to the injuries he sustained.

In response to the lawsuit, Ryan stated that he could “neither admit nor deny” that Byrnes was stopped at a red light. Edwards also denied all claims, including the allegations that his “negligence” and “recklessness” caused the accident. Edwards has requested that Byrnes provide his legal representative with proof of his injuries as well as his wife provide evidence of her loss of companionship.

The case against Ryan Edwards is ongoing and a trial date is pending.

Ryan Edwards continues to deny blame in all areas of his life

In all aspects of his life, Ryan constantly continues to deny any blame. Even when it comes to his troubled relationship with his 12-year-old son with "Teen Mom OG" star Maci Bookout.

As Blasting News recently reported, Ryan Edwards was blasted by Bookout fans on the reality star's Instagram page following Ryan's comments blaming Bookout for Bently's desire to attend therapy.

Bentley recently confided to his mom Maci and her current husband Taylor that he did not want to visit Ryan anymore unless they attended therapy sessions. After speaking with Bentley's therapists Bookout became very upset. Maci reveals being heartbroken by Bentley's pain when it comes to Ryan. Bookout agreed to schedule more one on one sessions for Bentley at this time following the advisement of his therapist.

As for Ryan, he feels that Bentley's sudden decision that they attend therapy did not come from his son, but Maci. Fans began blasting Edwards immediately on his poor parenting. Tune in for all the latest "Teen Mom OG" Season 9 drama on Tuesdays at 8/7c to find out if Maci Bookout convinces Ryan Edwards to attend therapy with Bentley.