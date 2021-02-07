Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee’s feud took a fresh twist this week after allegations emerged about the couple’s earlier miscarriage. During her run on the second season of “The Other Way,” Deavan confirmed that she had lost her pregnancy after conceiving a second child with Jihoon. However, a popular “90 Day Fiancé” blogger recently shocked fans by revealing that Deavan had aborted the baby. In her latest Instagram post, Deavan released a strongly worded statement in which she passionately denied the abortion rumors.

Deavan has denied rumors that she had an abortion in Korea

The 25-year-old threatened to sue the blogger who posted the assertions about her abortion.

Deavan told fans that a troll social media account that allegedly belongs to a nurse based in Korea is behind the abortion rumors. According to the Korean based nurse, Deavan intentionally terminated her pregnancy when she was living with Jihoon. However, the American reality star has pointed out that abortion is illegal in the Asian country, and the nurse should have faced legal action if the abortion allegations are true. Deavan also slammed Jihoon for his role in the current misinformation about her miscarriage.

Jihoon and Deavan might be headed for a fresh legal battle

Jihoon supposedly confirmed to the “90 Day Fiancé” blogger that Deavan had intentionally ended her pregnancy. While the Korean reality star has not yet addressed the rumors about the abortion, Deavan has told fans that she is heartbroken and disgusted by her ex-husband’s actions.

The 25-year-old has accused Jihoon of trying to gain an advantage in their pending custody battle by spreading false claims about her. Deavan has also purported that Jihoon is using the abortion rumors to distract “90 Day Fiancé” viewers from the child abuse allegations he is facing in Korea.

Last year, Deavan accused Jihoon of abusing her five-year-old daughter, Drascilla, before the “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” Tell All episode aired on TLC.

The reality network banned Deavan and Jihoon from the season-ending episodes because of the child abuse accusations. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are still waiting for a conclusive investigation into the allegations. However, it seems that Deavan could be headed into a fresh legal battle with Jihoon over the recent abortion rumors. The American reality star has insisted that she will file a lawsuit against the blogger and the “90 Day Fiancé” cast member who shared the news about her alleged abortion.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting Jihoon’s response to Deavan’s latest Instagram statement. The 30-year-old reality star has so far raised $9,780 on his Go Fund Me account, and he has promised to use the money to fight Deavan in a custody battle over their son. Many fans hope that the estranged couple will clear the air about their past miscarriage and end their ongoing social media dispute.