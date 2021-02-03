"Teen Mom OG" star Amber Portwood is gearing up to have a serious talk with her 12-year-old daughter Leah according to Hollywood News Daily. Portwood reveals that her daughter Leah is wanting answers to some pretty heavy questions regarding her mom's past. Leah has "definitely been coming at her," according to Portwood.

This could be one of the toughest talks Amber will ever have to have with her daughter. Portwood claims she knew that this day would eventually come. But just how she will go about explaining to Leah that she served time in prison, was addicted to drugs, and laid hands on her daughter's dad Gary Shirley is not going to be an easy conversation.

Amber Portwood is going to have to lay it all out there for Leah

It needs to come from Amber first. Leah is at that age where it would not be difficult to research her mom's past or even pull up the old episodes of Teen Mom. Let's not forget to mention that there is a good possibility Leah's friends may already know about Portwood's past and could tell Leah before Amber gets the chance to first.

That could put a huge wedge between Leah and Amber's already fragile relationship. Amber claims that she has already asked Leah her thoughts on Dimitri. Portwood claims that even though she and Garcia have not seen each other in 11 months, there is still a very strong connection between them.

"I haven't seen Dimitri in 11 months," she explained. "I still have a love for him, and we still talk.

He's a good guy. He's a great guy."

Amber Portwood reveals she is still dating Dimitri Garcia

Amber also claims that her whole vision focused on her own personal growth and on her children at this time in her life. Claiming that she just wants to be the best mom to her daughter Leah and 2-year-old son James. When Portwood asks Leah's thoughts on Dimitri, she claims Leah revealed she "liked him." Leah is not afraid to ask her questions, but Amber claims she wants to be very careful about delivering the answers.

Amber Portwood reveals she needs to figure out the best way to have these tough conversations with her daughter. She also reveals she is well aware that it will not be an easy conversation, especially when her past relationship with Leah's dad Gary Shirley. Over the years, Gary Shirley and Amber Portwood have certainly had their ups and downs.

It is not an easy task to successfully co-parent a child together, especially when your past relationship has been very volatile, to say the least.

Amber Portwood is well aware that she will not come off great in these conversations, so she will choose her words carefully, making Leah's information as easy to handle as possible.

"Teen Mom OG" airs Tuesday nights at 8 PM only on MTV.