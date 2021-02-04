Colt Johnson is set to star in another spinoff series in the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise. The American reality star will be looking to move on from his disastrous relationship with Jess Caroline during their time on “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” However, many fans have expressed their disgust after watching a trailer that teased Colt’s storyline in the upcoming “90 Day: The Single Life” series.

Colt may date a porn star in the upcoming '90 Day: The Single Life' series

In the short video clip released by TLC, Colt interacts with an unidentified woman who admits that she shoots “custom porn” videos in her apartment.

Fans have expressed their disgust at Colt’s decision to date a porn star. As the "90 Day: The Single Life" trailer concludes, Colt appears to propose to a mysterious woman. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are curious to see how the American reality star will handle his storyline on the upcoming series. While his decision to date a porn star has frustrated many viewers, Colt could be more independent on “90 Day: The Single Life” since his mother, Debbie, did not make an appearance on the show’s trailer.

Colt appears to propose to a mysterious woman in show’s trailer

During last year’s final episodes of “Happily Ever After,” Colt had a conversation with his mother over her involvement in his love life. Debbie had a strained relationship with Larissa Dos Santos and Jess during her appearance on previous seasons of “90 Day Fiancé.” Last year, Larissa referred to Colt’s mother as the “devil” as she advised Jess against dating the American reality star.

Fans are now looking forward to seeing whether Colt will keep his word and exclude his mother from his storyline on “The Single Life.”

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Colt revealed that he had given up on dating foreign girls, and he would only pursue women in his home city of Las Vegas in the new show. However, the American reality star will be looking to date a strong and independent woman.

Colt will join five other cast members on the show as they seek to find love after having failed relationships. Molly Hopkins, Big Ed, Brittany Banks, Fernanda Flores, and Danielle Mullins will be looking to find new partners after having nasty breakups on past seasons of “90 Day Fiancé.” However, the recent “The Single Life” trailer revealed that the show’s reality stars will have to overcome several challenges in their quest to find love again.

For now, Colt’s storyline promises to be among the most intriguing in the upcoming series. “The Single Life” will start streaming on discovery+ from 23rd February. Stay tuned for more news ad updates on reality shows.