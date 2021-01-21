Justin Fields will not be returning to Ohio State Buckeyes next season. After weeks of speculation, the Buckeyes quarterback officially declared his entry into the 2021 NFL draft. Fields finished his final season with the team by completing 2,100 yards and 22 touchdown passes, and his high-quality play will be difficult to replace. Nevertheless, the Buckeyes have already started the process of finding Fields’ replacement. Many fans have expressed their excitement after Ohio State made an offer to Malachi Nelson, a four-star high school quarterback from California.

Media analysts believe that Malachi Nelson could be the perfect replacement for Justin Fields

According to 247Sports, Nelson ranks as the second-best prospect in his home state as well as the sixth-best player nationally in the 2023 recruiting class. Over the past few seasons, Ohio State has made scholarship offers to a quarterback each year. However, many pundits feel that Nelson has the tools to be the perfect replacement for Fields. Similar to the departing Buckeyes quarterback, Nelson is listed as 6-foot-3, and he currently weighs 180 pounds. Additionally, several scouts have pointed out that Nelson’s accuracy and athleticism compare well to Fields, and he could achieve similar success to the talented quarterback if he accepts Ohio State’s offer.

Nevertheless, the team will have stiff competition from some rival college teams.

Kyle McCord is the favorite to win the Ohio State quarterback job in 2021

In addition to the Buckeyes, Penn State, Auburn, Alabama, and the Arizona State have all made scholarship offers to Nelson. The highly rated player currently has 22 college offers, but he is yet to have an official visit with any of the schools due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Nonetheless, Ohio State fans are hopeful that Nelson will accept the team’s 2023 offer due to his positive comparison to Fields. For now, the Buckeyes will have to hope that the current quarterbacks on the roster will have a chance to display their talent next season.

Heading into the offseason, Kyle McCord is the favorite to take over as Ohio State’s starting quarterback next season.

Even though it will be his first season with the Buckeyes, the 2021 five star recruit is expected to play better than C.J Stroud and James Miller III during spring training later in the year. Ohio State will also add Quinn Ewers to their roster in 2022. Quinn has impressed scouts with his high school play at the quarterback position. Even though Justin Fields will move on to the NFL, it seems that the Buckeyes will have several options to replace him. Nevertheless, Ohio State fans will be cheering for Fields to have a great career at the professional level. Media analysts have projected Fields as a top ten draft pick, and it will be interesting to see whether he replicates the success he achieved with the Buckeyes in the NFL.