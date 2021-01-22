Ted Thompson was the general manager of the Green Bay Packers for over a decade. During his tenure, he made controversial personnel decisions. But many would pay off in the long run.

In recent years, Thompson's health began to decline. It apparently, at least in part, led to his having to take a small role with the team. Whether it was directly related to those issues or not, Thompson has passed away.

Ted Thompson died on January 20. According to ESPN, he was in Texas at the time. Many members of the Packers organization released statements of mourning, including current general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Yahoo said the Packers the most successful team in the NFL during Thompson's tenure as general manager. Various pundits did question many of Thompson's choices at times he made them. For example, following the 2005 NFL Draft.

Many onlookers thought the Packers should focus on defense during that draft. But the team's biggest splash in that draft was taking quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first round. There've indeed been highs and lows. But Rodgers has gone on to be considered one of the greatest players in NFL history. And probably well-worth the pick spent on him. Incidentally, less remembered in that draft was the Packers' second-round draft pick, which did focus on defense. That was free safety, Nick Collins. Collins would be selected to multiple Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams.

He was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 2016.

Also heavily questioned in the media was Thompson's decision to go with Rodgers over Brett Favre. Many of the questions seemed to be answered by the time the Packers won Super Bowl XLV.

A cause of death hasn't been given to the public. But Thompson had been diagnosed with autonomic dysfunction.

A condition that can have a wide array of serious health problems. Including encephalopathy, which Thompson had apparently begun to experience.

Thompson's health issues were reportedly a key factor in his stepping down as general manager after the 2017 season. He would remain with the Packers in an advisory capacity. In 2019, he became a member of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Thompson was with the Packers for more than 20 years

Altogether, Ted Thompson was part of the Green Bay Packers for around a quarter-century. He held a number of roles during the 1990s. In that span, he was part of the decision to trade for Brett Favre. The Packers also played in two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XXXI.

Thompson eventually spent some time with the Seattle Seahawks. But he would return to Green Bay as the new GM.

Before going into a front-office role, Thompson had a lengthy playing career with the Houston Oilers. At the collegiate level, he played with Southern Methodist University.