In his 21-year NFL career, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has played against Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers just three times, with Brady having a 2-1 edge against Rodgers, per Bill Bender of Sporting News. In their first meeting in 2014, Rodgers threw for 368 passing yards and two touchdowns to lead the Packers to a 26-21 win at over Brady and the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field.

Brady bounced back in their next meeting, throwing for 4 yards and two touchdowns to carry the Patriots to a 31-17 win over the Packers in 2018. After Brady moved to the NFC after signing a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers in the offseason, he faced Rodgers as a conference rival for the first time in Week 6.

Brady improved to 2-1 against Rodgers following their 38-10 win over the Packers. Brady threw for 166 yards and two scores while Rodgers finished 16 for 35 for 160 yards and no touchdown with two interceptions.

Brady, Rodgers clash for first time in postseason

Now, Brady and Rodgers will meet for the second time this season, in a much-bigger stage as they would face for the right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. This would be the first meeting between Brady and Rodgers in the playoffs. When asked about his upcoming meeting with Brady in a playoff, Rodgers said he already thought that it real possibility when Brady signed with an NFC team after a 20-year stay in the AFC when he was with the Patriots. I'm excited about the opportunity to play against him,” said Rodgers, per Nick Shook of NFL.com.

Rodgers also declared that he’s a big fan of Brady and enjoyed their games against each other. "I've been a fan of his for a long time and enjoyed the few times we got to play," said Rodgers.

Brees-Brady clash most viewed

The clash between Brady and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in the Divisional Round was the most-watched NFL game on Fox Sports this season.

Based on a tweet by Fox Sports PR, the game drew 36,416,201 viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes, Fox Sports streaming platform, NFL Digital and Verizon Media Mobile properties. According to Fox Sports, it was the most-watched telecast of any kind on any network since Super Bowl LIV. The game was also the most-watched NFL telecast of the season and the most-streamed NFL Playoff game in Fox Sports history with 1.3 million AMA.

Fox Deportes also scored it as the most-watched NFL telecast of the day on Spanish-language TV. In that game, Brady led the Buccaneers to a 30-20 win over the Saints to avenge their two losses to Brees in the regular season. The game was considered to be the last game in the rivalry between the two seasoned quarterbacks as Brees is reportedly retiring at the end of the season.