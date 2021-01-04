Elvis Presley fans across the country are getting set to pay a special tribute to the late King of Rock and Roll on January 8, 2021, what would have been his 85th birthday. The birthday tribute in honor of Elvis Presley is scheduled to take place in Memphis on January 7-9, 2021. According to Elvis Presley [VIDEO] Enterprises and Graceland.com. the three-day event will be chalked full of festivities.

Elvis Presley still bringing in crowds more than 4 decades after his death

The birthday celebrations will include unique tours for guests along with birthday proclamations, tribute performances, and concerts.

First, on the schedule for Elvis Presley fans on Wednesday, the festivities will begin with the official Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. on the north lawn, Graceland. The ceremony will be led by the Memphis and Shelby County officials. Following the ceremony fans in attendance can head across the road to Vernon's Smokehouse for a free piece of cake and coffee.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday the festivities will continue with a private tour of Graceland and will be followed by a dance party which will be hosted by DJ Argo at Presley Motors. Guests dancing the night away will have the chance to request their favorite Elvis tune and enjoy games such a trivia and a scavenger hunt. Tickets for Wednesday's events must be purchased in advance at Graceland.com or by phoning (901)332-3322.

The prices for the evening are $70 for adults; $40 for children (ages 7-12); children under 6 are free.

COVID-19 will not keep fans from Graceland to celebrate the King's birthday tribute

John Paul Keith will lead off a special tribute to Elvis on Thursday's A Tribute to Sun Studio. Keith will host a full evening of music performing hits by Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and others beginning at 7:30 p.m.

at Guest House Theater. Special guests will also include BR549’s Chuck Mead, and singer Jerry Phillips, son of Sun founder Sam Phillips. Tickets for Thursday night's events are $30.

Tickets for the three-day celebration are selling out fast

For fans looking for a more unique and pricey experience for $350, you get to take the Hidden Graceland Tour with Angie Marchese and Tom Brown.

Tickets for this event are very limited with only 10 tours available. What do you will get for your $350? Fans willing to shell out big bucks will gain access to an after-hours tour of Graceland giving you the exclusive opportunity to view items not seen on the regular tours, and a photo opportunity inside the mansion.

Friday, January 8, 2021's first event is already, unfortunately at capacity. The outdoor event's free tickets were snatched up rather quickly. Those with tickets for the ceremony, a proclamation made by Memphis and Shelby County officials declaring it Elvis Presley Day. Those unable to attend can view the ceremony online by visiting Graceland.com.

Up next on the agenda is the Tupelo Excursion. The tour leaves Elvis Presley's Memphis at 10:30 AM.

and returns at 5:30 pm. Tickets are still available for this event. Adult tickets are $99/ Children 5-12 tickets are $79. Guests on the Tupelo Excursion tour will have a chance to look into the life of a young Elvis. Visiting the small two-room house where Elvis was born, the church where he worshipped, and other exclusive artifacts from his beginnings.

Last but not least, tickets are still available at this time for the outdoor event Elvis Presley's Memphis. The show starts at 3:00 PM. There fans can enjoy singer Dean Z for an acoustic event of the King's fan-favorite songs to his biggest and most popular chart-toppers. Tickets for the show are broken down into two sections, section 1- $55; and section 2- $35. Please make sure to get a list of all the COVID-19 social distancing protocols for this event.

To pay respects free walk-up times for the Meditation Garden will be permitted from 7:30 am-8:30 am in the mornings from January 8-10. For more information on the Elvis Presley 85th birthday celebration tribute at Graceland please phone (901)332-3322 or visit Graceland.com.