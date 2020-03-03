Elvis Presley gave a lot of thought and time into obtaining what he considered his perfect look throughout his short-lived life. One family member of Elvis Presley has revealed just how much work and how far the King of Rock and Roll went to make sure he looked his best.

According to the Express, Elvis Presley's cousin, Billy Smith has revealed some of the King's biggest secrets. Smith claims that Elvis was always hardest on himself when it came to how he looked, adding that if Elvis thought it would make him better, he did it.

Elvis Presley did everything to look his best

Never wanting to disappoint his fans, nothing was too extreme for Presley. During his lifetime, Elvis underwent several procedures having moles removed, and his teeth capped. Billy Smith also claims that Elvis underwent two face life procedures, the first one being in 1957, and the second in 1975 just two years before his untimely death on August 16, 1977.

Smith recalls that the legendary entertainer had some major issues with how his nose looked. He hated how wide it was and the way it flared.

Smith went on to recall how Presley decided to have his nose trimmed down.

Elvis always took great pride in his hair. He went to great lengths to make sure that it was kept a jet black color at all times, making his blue eyes stand out. Over the years, there have been many rumors that have circulated about Presley, one in particular that he also had webbed toes. When asked about the stories, Smith revealed he was not too sure about that one.

But if so, he would not have been surprised to hear if Presley had them surgically separated.

New animated cartoon series featuring Elvis in the works at Netflix

Incredible as it sounds that after more than four decades since his passing that details surrounding Elvis Presley are still one of the most sought after and popular topics. In fact, there are many new Elvis Presley projects in the works in 2020.

New Elvis projects will include Hound dog treats for dogs and a Netflix original series in 2021. The series will be an animated (cartoon) titled "Agent King." The plot of the series will feature the animated likeness of Elvis, who goes undercover as a government spy. The series is co-created by Priscilla Presley.

Some Elvis Presley fans may find the animated series an insult to the King of Rock and Roll, while many others could find it very interesting. The interesting part will not be the cartoon itself, but the fact that the Elvis character is working undercover as a government spy.

Dedicated Presley fans are well aware of the controversy that has surrounded Presley's death from day one.

It has been speculated that Elvis Presley was forced to fake his death in order to protect himself and his family after allegedly outing some pretty powerful mafia members.

To date, numerous reports say fans believe that Elvis Presley did not die in 1977, but was placed in witness protection. These same fans also believe that Presley is also still alive in 2020 and will one day return to the public eye announcing that he had faked his death, revealing himself to his fans once again.

It is quite a stretch, but imagine if it were true. It would be the most historic and brilliant well-kept secrets any celebrity has ever pulled.

However, in reality, even if Elvis Presley did allegedly fake his own death in 1977, today, he would be a very old man, so the odds are that even so, he most likely would not be alive today. But stranger things have happened.