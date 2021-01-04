Angela Deem has had an incredible transformation over the past few months. The 56-year-old starred on the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” alongside her Nigerian husband, Michael Ilesanmi. The couple tied the knot during their run on the show, but they had a disagreement during the season-ending Tell All episodes after Angela revealed that she would undergo weight loss surgery. The American reality star declared that she wanted to feel good about her body, and she has surprised fans with her spectacular looks in 2021.

Angela recently stunned fans with her beautiful Instagram post

In her latest Instagram post, Angela shared a stunning picture of her new appearance. The 56-year-old looked youthful and leaner, and her charming smile enhanced her beautiful look. To caption the post, Angela told fans that she was proud of her incredible transformation. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are happy to see that the American reality star is more confident about her appearance. During last year’s “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” Tell All episode, Angela claimed that she wanted to feel sexy. However, her husband tried to convince her to abandon her weight loss surgery plans by claiming that he was happy with her looks. Nevertheless, Angela’s latest 2021 transformation could help strengthen her relationship with Michael.

Michael and Angela could soon reunite in the United States

Even though the couple tied the knot during their latest appearance on “90 Day Fiancé,” fans are still curious to find out whether they will start a family together. Angela has insisted that she wants to conceive a child for her Nigerian husband despite her advanced age.

Fans are hopeful that Angela’s recent weight loss will improve her chances of having a baby with Michael. For now, the couple is focused on completing their spousal visa application process.

After Michael and Angela made their debut on “90 Day Fiancé,” their plans of getting married in the United States fell through after Michael failed to secure a K-1 visa.

Fortunately, the couple did not give up on their dreams of starting a new life together. Angela agreed to get married to Michael in Nigeria, and the two reality stars could finally reunite in America once their spousal visa application goes through. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are looking forward to seeing Michael and Angela appear on a future spinoff series on TLC. Some media outlets have speculated that the reality network could produce a new show to document Angela’s recent weight loss journey. Fans wouldn’t mind watching the 56-year-old share her story, but TLC is yet to confirm the rumors about Angela’s potential spinoff show. For now, viewers will have to follow the American reality star on social media to see more pictures of her incredible transformation.