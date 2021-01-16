Jenny Slatten and her boyfriend Sumit have provided fans with some entertaining moments ever since they made their debut on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” Many viewers were skeptical about the couple’s prospects, especially after they found out that Sumit was already married. However, the Indian reality star successfully convinced Jenny that he would get a divorce. In the forthcoming episode of “90 Day Bares All,” fans will watch some behind the scene footage of Jenny’s initial reaction after she learned about Sumit’s secret marriage.

Jenny opens up to TLC producer after learning about Sumit’s arranged marriage

In a teaser video clip released to promote Sunday’s “90 Day Bares All” episode, Jenny opens up to a TLC producer named Shawn after she finds out about Sumit’s arranged marriage. Once she welcomes Shawn into her hotel room, Jenny admits that she is shocked and scared. However, the 62-year-old reality star defends her Indian boyfriend for lying about his marital status. Jenny tells the TLC producer that Sumit withheld the information about his marriage because he did not want to lose her. She adds that her 32-year-old boyfriend decided to invite her to India after his attempts to separate from his wife failed. The emotional scene was filmed during the first season of “The Other Way” but fans did not get an opportunity to watch it on regular television.

Shaun Robinson will interview the TLC producer

According to ET, “90 Day Bares All” host, Shaun Robinson, revealed that fans would get an opportunity to watch some new footage from Sumit and Jenny’s time in India. Shaun teased that Jenny’s rocky relationship with her boyfriend’s parents was worse than what fans had watched on television. The Tell-All host disclosed that she would have an explosive interview with Shawn, the TLC producer who had witnessed Jenny and Sumit’s entire storyline.

Viewers are now looking forward to Sunday’s “90 Day Bares All” episode which could deliver some closure about Jenny and Sumit’s storyline. During the “The Other Way” finale, the two reality stars agreed to shelve their wedding plans due to some serious threats from Sumit’s family. In one shocking scene, the 32-year-old’s mother claimed that she would commit suicide if her son went ahead with his plans to tie the knot with Jenny.

However, Sumit has remained defiant about his intentions of settling down with his American girlfriend. Viewers have speculated that the two reality stars are living in India after Sumit succeeded in renewing Jenny’s visa. It will be interesting to see whether the upcoming episode will shed some more light on the couple’s relationship status. Stay tuned for more news and updates on reality shows.