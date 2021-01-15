“90 Day Fiancé” viewers are in disbelief after seeing pictures of Ariela Weinberg’s remarkable transformation. The 28-year-old starred on the second season of “The Other Way” alongside her Ethiopian boyfriend, Biniyam Shibre. Fans were skeptical about the couple’s chances of getting along due to their persistent quarrels, but the two reality stars got engaged during the show’s finale. While “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are still in the dark over the pair’s relationship status, they have expressed their surprise after seeing Ariela’s latest Instagram picture.

Fans have praised Ariela after seeing her impressive weight loss pictures

The American reality star recently shared a stunning picture of her amazing new look. Ariela appears to have lost some weight in the photograph, and she looked sexy in a green dress that highlighted her incredible figure. During her run on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” Ariela gave birth to her son, Aviel, and fans have been awestruck by her unbelievable weight loss journey over the past few months. In addition to the admiration of her Instagram followers, several cast members commended Ariela for her new look. Brittany Banks pointed out that her American counterpart looked gorgeous, while Stephanie Matto declared that Ariela appeared stunning.

Ariela and Biniyam have kept fans in the dark over their relationship status

Fans are now looking forward to seeing the 28-year-old reality star share her weight loss story on a future season of “90 Day Fiancé.” Even though Ariela has not commented on her relationship with Biniyam, some fans have speculated that the couple is currently living in Kenya.

Ariela constantly complained about the living conditions in Ethiopia during her run on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” and she may have eventually convinced Biniyam to sanction a move to the neighboring African country. It will be interesting to see whether the two reality stars will disclose details of their living situation to their social media followers.

While fans have praised Ariela after she shared her stunning weight loss pictures, the American reality star had earlier admitted that she appeared on “90 Day Fiancé” to support her boyfriend’s career.

According to some leaked messages by Instagram blogger, John Yates, Ariela confessed that she agreed to star on “The Other Way” to help Biniyam advance his music and dancing profession. Fans have criticized the couple because they feel that their storyline on the show was not genuine. Unfortunately, the couple did not have an opportunity to defend themselves since TLC did not air its season-ending Tell All episodes. However, fans can catch up with Ariela and Biniyam on the new “The Other Way” Strikes Back series which is currently streaming on discovery+.

Additionally, the show’s viewers can follow Ariela on Instagram to view more pictures of her remarkable new look.