Rosemarie Vega has kept fans updated about her daily life over the past few months. The Filipino reality star has garnered more than 600,000 YouTube subscribers since her time on “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” ended. During her time on the show, viewers sympathized with her modest lifestyle. However, the 25-year-old reality star has had some financial success, and she recently gave fans an update about her new home.

Rosemarie gave fans a tour of her new home in her recent YouTube video

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have been reacting to Rosemarie’s latest YouTube video in which she gave fans a brief house tour.

The Filipino reality star is still settling into her new home, and she surprised her five-year-old son, Prince, by giving him his own room. Rosemarie opened up about her previous financial struggles by reminding fans that she had spent the past few years living in a single room with her family members. However, the 25-year-old has thanked viewers for supporting her, and she has promised to give her Instagram followers a complete tour of her new home.

Viewers have congratulated Rosemarie for improving her standard of living

After seeing Rosemarie’s latest YouTube video, fans took to social media to congratulate her for her recent success. Many viewers observed that Rosemarie has upheld her humble personality even though she is now a popular social media influencer.

The fans have also pointed out that Rosemarie has improved her standard of living without Big Ed’s help. During the couple’s run on “Before the 90 Days,” Big Ed accused Rosemarie of using their relationship to secure a K-1 visa. In one outrageous scene, the American reality star asked his Filipino girlfriend to have an STD test because he did not trust her.

Big Ed’s actions made him unpopular with the fan base, and they urged Rosemarie to defend herself from her boyfriend’s bullying antics. The Filipino reality star eventually broke up with Big Ed after he confessed that he did not want to start a family with her. She felt that her American reality star had been disrespectful towards her throughout their run on “90 Day Fiancé.” Despite the desire from fans to see Rosemarie move on into another relationship, the 25-year-old reality star has insisted that she is still single.

Viewers can relive her intriguing love story with Big Ed on the new “90 Day Bares All” spinoff series which is currently streaming on discovery+. Rosemarie recently revealed that she wouldn’t mind starring on another TLC show, which has made fans optimistic about her chances of starring in a future season of the show. Let us know what you think about Rose. Stay tuned for more news and updates on reality shows.