Molly Hopkins has maintained a positive attitude despite some challenges in her personal life. Earlier in the month, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers learned that Molly’s daughter, Olivia, had assaulted her last year. Some recently leaked court documents revealed that the American reality star suffered head and leg injuries during the incident. Police officers arrested Olivia on assault charges, but she was later released on a $1,500 bond. Despite her current tense relationship with her daughter, Molly has continued interacting with her followers on social media.

Fans have been reacting to Molly’s latest Instagram post

The 45-year-old reality star recently shared a promotional post on Instagram urging fans to buy some cozy pullovers and blankets. Molly was wearing a comfortable sweater in her picture, and she advised fans to purchase the apparel since part of the proceeds will be donated to charity. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have praised Molly for sharing the post. Even though the American reality star did not address her ongoing dispute with her daughter, fans have appreciated the fact that she still interacts with her Instagram followers. Additionally, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers could learn some new details about Molly and Olivia’s altercation in their upcoming court hearing scheduled for January 21. While it is still unclear why the mother-daughter pair had their disagreement, some fans have speculated that Olivia is still angry about her mother’s past relationship with Luis Mendez.

Olivia and Molly could be close to a reconciliation

During her appearance on the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé,” Molly tied the knot to Luis after they dated for two months. However, Olivia felt that her mother had rushed into the relationship with her Dominican Republic boyfriend. The couple’s marriage lasted for only six months before they finalized their divorce in May 2018.

Unfortunately for Molly, Luis married another woman several months after their separation. While the American reality star claimed that she had no ill feelings towards her ex-husband, she claimed that Luis had used her to immigrate into the United States.

Even though Molly has since moved from Luis, her short-lived marriage might have damaged her relationship with her daughter.

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers are hopeful that Molly will reconcile with Olivia after allowing her to move back into her home. Immediately after the assault incident between the two parties, the presiding judge had ordered Olivia to move out of her mother’s home during her bond hearing. However, the restraining order's terms were later revised to allow the 21-year-old to move back into Molly’s home. Fans are looking forward to learning more details about the incident in the next few days. For now, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are happy to see Molly interacting with her followers on social media.