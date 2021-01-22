"Game of Thrones" finished its run on HBO in 2019. It didn't exactly go well, with throngs of fans left deeply upset by the 'subversive' final season. Speculation quickly began about taking another whack at the ending.

Indeed, work is already well underway on one other series set in the same universe. That would be "House of the Dragon", though that likely wouldn't be the fix-it so many have been hoping for. But it seems there are others in the pipeline.

Development underway on 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' adaptation

Variety indicates that at least one other "Game of Thrones"-related is in serious development.

In this case, the series would be based on "Tales of Dunk and Egg," a collective title given to three separate books over 12 years. They were also released together in a single volume, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," in 2015.

The series of novels, still ongoing, is "A Song of Ice and Fire" by George R.R. Martin. Martin has also released various other works set in the same universe, such as "Tales of Dunk and Egg." He is giving potential screenwriters an ample amount of source material to take inspiration from.

And HBO evidently wants a lot of them. Reportedly wanting to develop 'several' of them. Entertainment Weekly indicates all of the projects currently in the works are prequels. Meaning that a 'fix-it' for the "Thrones" conclusion hasn't at least as of yet been greenlighted.

There have, however, been unconfirmed rumors that HBO has been in talks with cast members about possibly returning. Including the likes of Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, and Maisie Williams. Other cast members have openly stated their desire to address the unsatisfactory ending.

Another time period in the franchise that could be up for an adaptation is 'Robert's Rebellion.' A civil war on Westeros' fictional continent directly led to the events of "A Song of Ice and Fire."

Even before "Game of Thrones" ended, HBO order work on five different prequel series.

Only one ever produced a pilot. Its cast featured Naomi Watts and others such as Georgie Henley. That series was not picked up, and plans for the other four were abandoned. With HBO instead going in a different direction with "House of the Dragon."

"House of the Dragon' and 'Dunk and Egg' would both heavily feature Targaryens

The two prequel series apparently furthest along are set to focus on arguably Westeros' most iconic family, the Targaryens.

For that matter, one based on Robert's Rebellion would almost certainly showcase them as well.

"House of the Dragon," slated to premiere in 2022, is based on "Fire & Blood" and possibly an unnamed sequel. It's reportedly set during the so-called Dance of the Dragons, a clash among Targaryens with long-lasting implications.

One of the "Tales of Dunk and Egg" title characters is also a Targaryen. The future King Aegon V. The other is Ser Duncan the Tall, a knight for who Aegon squired.