“90 Day Fiancé” viewers are not happy with the new changes that TLC has planned for its shows in 2021. Last year, the reality network announced that several of its programs would move to the new discovery+ streaming service. According to Republic, after the second season of “The Other Way” ended, TLC did not air the traditional Tell All episodes. Instead, the network launched a new spinoff series titled “90 Day Bares All” which started streaming on discovery+ this month. Viewers have expressed their outrage after learning that the popular Pillow Talk spinoff series might get canceled.

Fans are not happy with TLC’s plans

Many fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment at TLC’s latest move. Over the past few years, the Pillow Talk series has garnered a huge following from the fan base. The show’s entertaining format allows fans to watch their favorite cast members react to the ongoing storylines on “90 Day Fiancé.” However, viewers might have to pay a $5 subscription fee to watch the show on discovery+. A section of fans has now accused TLC of using the popularity of the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise to extort their viewers. The reality network hopes to have ten million subscribers on discovery+ by the end of the year, but some fans have maintained that they will not pay to watch their favorite shows on the streaming site.

TLC hopes to achieve ten million subscribers on its new streaming platform

It will be interesting to see whether TLC will address the recent backlash that it has received for moving its shows to discovery+. A majority of fans feel that the reality network is ruining the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise by choosing to stream its shows online. Since viewers already pay for cable television, they feel that it is unfair to expect them to incur an additional expense to watch their favorite shows.

Some financial experts have also expressed their doubts about TLC’s ability to attain ten million subscribers on discovery+. While the network is trying to compete with other streaming sites such as Netflix and Disney Plus, its latest decisions could alienate its loyal “90 Day Fiancé” fan base.

TLC has not released an official statement to confirm its intentions to move Pillow Talk to discovery+.

However, the recent debut of the “90 Day Bares All” series on the streaming platform appeared to confirm the termination of the regular season-ending Tell All episodes. Fans are optimistic that TLC will not go through with its plans to cancel the Pillow Talk series on cable television. While the reality network is confident that its viewers will subscribe to the discovery+ streaming service, the decision to move the Pillow Talk series to the platform could backfire if fans choose to boycott the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise.