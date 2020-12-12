This up and down year has seen a lack of Marvel Movies, which hasn't been seen since the creation of "Iron Man" with zero releases this year. Disney held a presentation event that announced multiple new shows and movies set to stream on Disney+ with new MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) films set for the next two years. Several dates have been announced when Marvel Studios and Disney expect these films to premiere, but it's good to note that the dates are still ways off, and anything can happen by that point. Fingers crossed, smooth sailing ahead, and fans will get to see all these marvelous new films.

Long-awaited releases include the second "Black Panther," which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed at the presentation. Brie Larson led "Captain Marvel," Scarlet Johansson prequel "Black Widow," "Shang-Chi," ensemble "Eternals," the upcoming multiverse of "Doctor Strange," and more.

Marvel movies slated for 2021-2022

Marvel Studios officially announced at the presentation that they would not be recasting Chadwick Boseman's role as Black Panther; instead, the Marvel Studios president said they would use the next film for diving into the world of Wakanda further. The announcement came with Feige's touching words (reported by The Verge) that spoke of how Boseman was their Black Panther and a dear friend with the late actor described as an icon for the ages that was smart and powerful.

The film is set for a July 8, 2022 release with few details shared about the upcoming plot, but more information can be expected to come next year.

An announcement for the next "Captain Marvel" has been announced with Brie Larson returning as Carol Danvers with Teyonah Parris as an adult Monica Rambeau and the Marvel movie introduction of Ms. Marvel, who is played by Iman Vellani.

Director Nia Dacosta is also on board. The current date for release is November 11, 2022. No other details have been released but can be expected before the release of the film. The film was previously announced at the start of the year to now be in development.

'Black Widow' and long-awaited Marvel movies

Current plans for the "Black Widow" film is still to grace theaters come May 7, 2021, with no current announcements for when it will be on Disney+.

The Marvel movie has been pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic. As fans know, it was expected to be released this year with Scarlet Johansson reprising her role as Black Widow (who was killed in "Avengers: Endgame"), and the Marvel movie would serve as a prequel to Natasha's time with the Avengers. Marvel Studios president shared at the presentation (as reported by EW) that they're very excited to show this film and how ready they are for this Avenger to finally have her own film.

Not much is still known about the summer Marvel movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" except for a few teases previously offered by star Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton. The film is expected July 9, 2021, with Liu in the titular role of Shang-Chi, Awkwafina as Katy, Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, with Fala Chen, Ronny Chieng, Florian Munteanu, and Meng'er Zhang also starring.

"Eternals" has a familiar face in Gemma Chan, who previously starred in the Marvel movie "Captain Marvel" as Minn-Erva and will now be starring in the film as Sersi. The actor teases in an interview with Cinema Blend that very little green screen was used, and they shot on location with natural light. Director Chloe Zhao is also on board. "Eternals" is expected on November 5, 2021. Current rumors suggest that "Eternals" could also have an animated series coming next year, but not much has been confirmed in light of those rumors. The Marvel movie began after the director wished (as a fan) to go deeper following events of "Avengers: Endgame." The movie has a huge cast that stars Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Kit Harrington, Salma Hayak, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, and Richard Madden.

Marvel movies' multiverse

The other Marvel movie that fans are anxiously waiting for is "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" which sees the return of Benedict Cumberbatch. Elizabeth Olsen (her "WandaVision" sets up the film and premieres January 15, 2021), Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and will see a new member of the MCU joining. Xochitl Gomez is set to star in the Marvel movie as America Chavez, aka Miss America. The movie is expected March 25, 2022, and will also tie into the upcoming "Spider-Man" movie with Sam Raimi directing. The second "Doctor Strange" was considered Marvel's most exciting new film when it premiered in theaters, so it can be expected that this film will be even more exciting for all fans.

Speaking of the upcoming third "Spider-Man" film, recent news is that Alfred Molina will be reprising his role as Doc Ock, and other actors have reportedly been confirmed for the next MCU "Spider-Man" movie.

Fans will recognize the actor and the character from the "Spider-Man" films starring Tobey McGuire with no news on whether McGuire will reprise his role, but rumor has it that Andrew Garfield may reprise his role with even Jamie Foxx reported to return.

The newest "Ant-Man" will be called "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," with Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer set to reprise their roles. Kathryn Newton has taken over the role of Ant-Man's daughter Cassie (who, following events of "Avengers: Infinity War" was aged up five years) and Jonathan Majors is on board as Kang the Conqueror. It was announced that "Thor: Love and Thunder" will begin to film next year and has Christian Bale on board to play Gorr the God Butcher.

Chris Hemsworth is also said to be returning as Thor and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman as Jane (who hasn't been seen since "Thor: Dark World") with Chris Pratt reported to be joining along as Starlord. Jaimie Alexander is supposedly set to be appearing in the film and the upcoming "Loki" series on Disney+.

An announcement was also made for another "Fantastic Four" movie. Other live-action films are making their way to Disney+ with the roster including "Cruella" starring Emma Stone, Tom Hanks' "Pinocchio." At the presentation, announcements for a third "Sister Act" was made with news that Whoopi Goldberg and Tyler Perry are attached. A sequel to "Enchanted" was also announced. "Pixar's Soul" is slated for a December 25 release on Disney+, so prepare to gather around the streaming service this Christmas for a family movie night.