Now that the "Infinity Saga" has come to an end, all eyes are looking toward marvel's Phase 4 slate of projects, including the most exciting and intriguing is 'Doctor Strange 2.' The film was officially titled 'Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness," during Marvel's San Diego-Comic Con 2019 Hall H panel. The long-awaited MCU sequel is scheduled for release on May 7, 2021.

The upcoming Phase 4 slate is a very interesting mix of Movies and TV shows, with newcomers including 'The Eternals,' and 'Shang-Chi' being joined by 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' all which should draw in the Marvel masses.

For the first time in Marvel Studios' history, Phase 4 will not have an Iron Man, Captain America or Avengers film. The upcoming slate gives fans a good idea of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look like post 'Avengers: Endgame,' and 'Doctor Strange 2,' appears to be the soul of Phase 4.

Doctor Strange welcoming Scarlett Witch

'Doctor Strange 2' is once again being directed by Scott Derrickson and fans will also see Benedict Cumberbatch reprise his role as Dr.

Strange, and fans will also see Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch make her first appearance alongside Dr. Strange. Fans are speculating at what the 'Multiverse of Madness' might mean and how it will impact the whole MCU.

Doctor Strange was first introduced in 2016 and then made a cameo in 'Thor: Ragnarok,' and later in 2018 appeared in 'Avengers: Infinity War,' in which he played a key role in the fight against Thanos.

While Strange was a victim of the Snap, it was part of his plan, which came to pass in 'Avengers: Endgame.' As he possessed the Time Stone, he was very important to the MCU.

Doctor Strange could become the next Iron Man

Dr. Strange and Tony Stark are very similar and thus could hint at Strange becoming the next Iron Man. 'Spider-Man: Far From Home,' explored the possibility of Peter Parker becoming the new Iron Man, but Dr.

Strange is older, wiser, richer and more powerful, leaving him well-suited for that kind of role in the MCU. Strange has already made four film appearances and will now be one of the most recognizable heroes in the MCU as they move into Phase 4.

With a scheduled release for 2021, it will have been five years since the world was introduced to Doctor Strange by the time 'Doctor Strange 2' comes out.

This is the longest gap between MCU sequels. As of now, Marvel has only toyed with the idea of the multiverse. We were introduced to the Dark Dimension in 'Doctor Strange' and the Quantum Realm in 'Ant-Man,' the latter which played a key role in 'Avengers: Endgame.'

With this deep dive into the multiverse, fans will be experiencing Marvel's first full horror movie. The MCU has done well when it dabbles in other genres but with some superhero moments, and with a film that goes full horror, with the addition of Dr.

Strange's dimensions, should guarantee that this will be unlike any superhero film we have ever seen before.