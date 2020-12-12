Fans of Hollywood star 78-year-old Harrison Ford can be rest assured that he would appear once again in the final installment of Indiana Jones. He would be in the role of the now-famous archaeologist in the yet-to-be-named movie. It was in “Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull” that he made his debut in 2008, and the series has become a much-loved one. Steven Spielberg directed the previous episodes, but there would be a new man at the helm in this tune, and it is expected to be in cinemas in July 2022. This will certainly be welcome news to the movie industry that is reeling under the threat of Coronavirus.

Some production houses have held their Movies in abeyance. These movies are ready for release and are waiting for an opportune time.

Sky News says Disney announced the course of its digital investor day presentation. It also revealed its plans related to Star Wars, Marvel films, and the return of the Kardashians. It also added that while many of these movies would move to the Disney + platform, “Indiana Jones 5” would receive a different treatment – it would get a traditional release through cinema houses. Obviously, Disney knows the pulse of the audience. The character portrayed by Ford has caught the viewers' imagination, and Disney is keen to capitalize on that feeling.

Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford gel well

Harrison Ford is not only an accomplished actor but also a man who loves flying.

He is a legend of sorts with a variety of roles to his credit. These included the role of Han Solo in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” of 2015 and Rick Deckard in “Blade Runner 2049” of 2017. Sky News adds that during a TV show earlier this year, Ford said – “When we have an opportunity to make another, it is because people have enjoyed them. I feel obliged to make sure our ambitions are as ambitious as they were when we started." Film producer Frank Marshall believes Ford was irreplaceable.

When there was speculation on inducting a younger actor for the role, he said - "There will only be one Indiana Jones, and that's Harrison Ford."

The first Indiana Jones movie for Harrison Ford was in 1981

It was in 1981 that Harrison Ford appeared in the role of the archaeologist Indiana Jones. The movie was “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” The storyline was about finding the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis could obtain its powers.

The US government had hired him. Later, in 1984, it was “The Temple of Doom.” Here, the scene of action shifts to India. Indiana Jones has to find a mystical stone when he stumbles upon a secret cult that engaged in enslavement and human sacrifices. After 5 years, it was “The Last Crusade” about the Holy Grail, Adolf Hitler, and the Nazis. Two decades later, it was the turn of “The Kingdom of The Crystal Skull.” This was one about the involvement of the Soviets. The storylines are from IMDB. There is a delay in the fifth Harrison Ford film because of coronavirus. Steven Spielberg directed the first four, but James Mangold will direct the fifth one.

Script for the fifth Harrison Ford movie

According to The BBC, Film producer Frank Marshall confirmed that work was going on for the fifth Harrison Ford movie script in which the archaeologist would take up another assignment.

This movie has had many screenwriters on the job, and a final script has to emerge. Coronavirus has slowed down the progress, and Disney feels the movie could hit the screens by July 2022. The world of movies is passing through difficult times because of the precautions people must take to avoid infection. Broadway has downed shutters, and it will remain closed until next year. Cinema halls are not getting the crowds, and the whole industry's fate hangs in the balance.