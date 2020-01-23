Marvel Studios felt some serious pressure with "Captain Marvel," their first film with a female lead, in 2019. While it wasn't their best MCU film, sticking a little too closely to the studio's familiar formula, it still gave fans a mostly enjoyable origin story for Carol Danvers. Despite all the trolls attempting to tank its reputation, "Captain Marvel," managed to rake in more than $1 billion at the box office.

It's no surprise there are still more stories to tell about Carol in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Brie Larson still has five films left on her contract, and now it appears her next solo film is beginning to take shape. The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news that "Captain Marvel 2" is being developed and will be set in the present day. "WandaVision" writer Megan McDonnell is also penning the script, while the original writers of "Captain Marvel" are not returning, Marvel Studios is now looking for a replacement director, with an eye towards female filmmakers.

Fans hope 'Captain Marvel 2' characters will be more diverse

Plot details are scarce, but the studio's plan is to get the sequel into theaters by 2022, as part of Phase 5. That would certainly match up with what we've already been told and the current direction the studio is moving towards with the franchise. Rumors have circulated online about the upcoming sequel and how Marvel may use it to push forward the studio's promise of adding more diversity to their universe, with some alleging that Carol Danvers may come out as gay, and other LGBT characters could be included.

Other popular rumors shared online include the introduction of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, along with Spider-Man, to help out the heroine. While nothing's been confirmed by Marvel Studios, with "Captain Marvel 2" in development, hopefully, it won't be too long before we hear more about the sequel. It's tough to say where the sequel could go. Like "Thor: Love and Thunder," it could explore the MCU's cosmic corners.

It's also possible that the "Spider-Man: Far From Home," post-credits scene could factor into the sequel's plot.

'Captain Marvel' sequel getting a new director

McDonnell is a new writer, with "WandaVision" her first serious credit. The upcoming Disney Plus show is a spinoff that will bring back Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Avengers heroes Scarlett Witch and the Vision. Marvel has been mostly quiet about the expected sequel. However, Marvel's head, Kevin Feige did tease it during San Diego Comic-Con in July during their Hall H panel. He teased "Black Panther 2," "Guardians of the Galaxy 3," "The Fantastic Four," and "Captain Marvel 2."