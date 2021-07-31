Season six has a few episodes remaining but fans can rest assured that the series will return. The CW has already renewed "Legends of Tomorrow" for season seven which is currently in progress. Caity Lotz is onboard to direct the 100th episode. Showrunner Phil Klemmer and EP Keto Shimizu hinted during the Comic-Con virtual panel at the incredible conclusion of the season six finale. They teased that the finale will be bigger than a crossover in terms of visual effects and craziness which was reported by CBR. Shimizu assured fans that there will be an Avalance wedding at the end of the season which was described as being beautiful, intimate, sweet, and emotional with a big “Legends” twist on it.

The trailer gave a look at the Avalance wedding with Nate officiating and Mick walking Sara to the aisle. It was a sweet moment before it was interrupted by Bishop. DC Legends TV shared more about the final episodes of the season which will include bowling and dark magic. The sneak peek provided during the panel teased several action-packed moments including a showdown between Sara and Bishop, four of the Legends abducted by aliens and having to bowl their way out. It wouldn't be "Legends" without weird and whacky moments which include Sara deciding they need an activity to bring them together, the Legends doing yoga, tripping on mushrooms, Gary and Ava trying on wedding dresses, Constantine sending them on a real adventure which sends them into a murder mystery, and Constantine's spiral into dark magic.

Fans will no doubt be apprehensive by the moments at the end of the trailer which became increasingly more dramatic with moments that featured a crying Ava, Spooner telling someone that she wants them to lose everything they've ever loved, and Constantine being thrown around the room. The rest of season six is set up to be far more exciting than when the Legends saw the return of a death-defying JSA earlier in the series.

'Legends' Comic-Con spoilers

During the Comic-Con panel, Jes Macallan shared her experience directing the upcoming episode "The Final Frame." The actor talked about how it was a weird script but gushed about how she was allowed to do shots that aren't traditionally wanted. She was excited to reveal that those untraditional scenes were actually kept.

From the looks of the trailer, Macallan is right about the episode being weird. The episode follows Sara, Rory, Spooner, and Astra as they get abducted by aliens and sent to a bowling alley where they have to play their way out. The actor went onto say that she was glad to have gotten to keep the oddness in the episode, specifically mentioning a fun scene where Ava and Gary Green wear her wedding dress. This scene was shown during the trailer with the two of them drinking champagne and dancing around in the dresses. Elsewhere during the Comic-Con panel, Phil Klemmer shared that the penultimate episode delves into more of Spooner's past, specifically her alien abduction. He described the episode as being almost entirely Spooner and Astra's own.

The showrunner also teased how much the writers enjoyed Astra and Spooner's bond as both come from traumatic backgrounds and are each other's first best friends.

The trailer also gave a look at Constantine's continue fall into dark magic which comes with an ominous warning from Astra who states that if he continues to mess with this magic, it'll be what causes his death. This will be another major Constantine storyline coming to life in the series. Phil Klemmer shares it won't be a smooth path for him while Matt Ryan added that things working out is something that's not in Constantine's DNA. This fall to darkness will set the stage for John Constantine officially going his separate way from the Legends.

Fans were quickly assured that Ryan will continue to be part of the cast in the role of the new character, Dr. Gwyn Davies. The newcomer will be the Legends only hope and is described as being an eccentric scientist in the early 20th century which was reported by Entertainment Weekly. Constantine has always been a character that dips in and out of the team so it comes as no surprise to see him leaving. Ryan shared during the panel that it was really exciting to see how his new character will fit into the Legends team and how he'll cause some trouble for the team. Fans missing Constantine can check out more about the character in the upcoming series "Young Constantine" coming to HBO Max.

Teases for season seven are scarce but in addition to the departure of John Constantine, Dominic Purcell will also be parting ways with the show.

Purcell announced months ago that season six would be his last. He has been with the show since the pilot. His departure will leave Caity Lotz as the only original cast member on the show. A not-so-new addition comes in the form of Gideon (played by Amy Pemberton) who has been with the show since the beginning via her voice and the occasional onscreen appearance. Season seven will find Gideon officially getting a physical body. Phil Klemmer hints at the next challenge for the Legends which will find them getting stuck in a specific time and place. The episode was compared to the episode where Astra was forced to learn how to live without her magic. The upcoming challenge for the Legends is being described as being a real-world odyssey that will put them against their greatest opponent: frustrating real-world problems.

The team will be unable to time travel (for reasons unknown) which is how Ryan's new character will factor in.

Spoilers for the next 'Legends' episodes

The episode airing on August 8, “The Final Frame,” will find Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), Rory (Dominic Purcell), Sara (Caity Lotz), and Astra (Olivia Swann) tracking down another alien pod only for them to be zapped to a cosmic bowling alley. The CW released the description which teases that Spooner will make a bet against the previous bowling champions for a ride back to the Waverider without consulting the others. Elsewhere in the episode, Nate (Nick Zano) has put together a romantic date for Zari (Tala Ashe) which goes wrong and Behrad teams up with Gary to keep Ava distracted from wedding planning.

The episode set to air on August 15, “Bored on Board Onboard,” finds the Legends ready to return home but thanks to Constantine (Matt Ryan) overloading Gideon (Amy Pemberton), they have to wait for the ship to regain its energy. Tensions between the Legends inspire Gary (Adam Tsekhman) to suggest a murder mystery game in which Constantine suggests making it more interesting. Constantine's actions begin to make Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) suspicious but his concerns receive skepticism from Zari. Elsewhere, Rory and Gary deal with an unexpected visitor on the ship.

Other 'Legends' news

It was announced in May that “Legends” will receive a Christmas special that stars their very own Beeb. This will be a one-hour animated special called “Beebo Saves Christmas.

” The special will be narrated by former “Legends” cast member Victor Garber and will follow Beebo in a search to find the true meaning of Christmas when an elf decides Christmas would go better without Santa Claus. Beebo and his allies take a trip to the North Pole to make things right. The cast consists of Ben Diskin as Beebo, Chris Kattan as Sprinkles, Kimiko Glenn as Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as Turbo, Keith Ferguson as Fleabo, and Ernie Hudson as Santa Claus. This was reported by Entertainment Weekly. “Legends” writer Matthew Maala is on board, along with Kevin Shinick, to write the special.

“Legends of Tomorrow” is known for its musical moments which fans can't get enough of. During the Comic-Con panel, they announced an upcoming soundtrack for the series.

This will be entitled “DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Mixtape” and will feature 21 tracks from the show which will include the songs “I Surrender" and “Mr. Parker's Cul-De-Sac."