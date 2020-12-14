Disney and Marvel Studios have an epic slate planned, to start next year, which will kick off with the first Marvel show "WandaVision" and will only continue full speed ahead until 2022. “The Avengers: Endgame” was an epic conclusion, for the amazing heroes, that started it all with an end for both Captain America and Iron Man, but "Endgame" wasn't the end. Disney announced their upcoming plans and what fans can expect for an exciting new year ahead that will be filled with lots of marvelous new content. New shows will provide the opportunity to see fan-favorite characters from previous Marvel films in their own adventures and introducing all-new characters for fans to love.

Marvel Studios also laid out its streaming plans for phase four which will heavily feature ties to their Disney+ additions along with new MCU Movies.

'Loki' among announced Marvel shows

Many fans have wondered what "Loki" (one of Marvel's most talked about upcoming shows) will be about since every fan knows that Loki died in "Avengers: Infinity War." In "Avengers: Endgame," the trickster was seen in the past stealing the Tesseract. The new Marvel show is described as following the Loki from the first "Avengers" in an alternate timeline which means that the Loki that sided with Thor and ultimately dying at the hands of Thanos no longer exists. EW reported at Comic-Con in 2019, how Tom Hiddleston teased that this is the same guy fans saw before the character experienced any growth and a lot of psychological evolution has yet to happen.

This means fans can expect the god of mischief to be up to his old trickster ways. "Loki" has been described as a crime show though not much is known on what exactly that entails. Fans were excited to see in the trailer that Owen Wilson has joined 'Loki' and that he was sporting gray hair. The trailer also confirmed several other cast members including Richard E.

Grant, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku. Fans got a peek at Loki in the custody of the Time Variance Authority and teases Loki wearing a variety of styles throughout the years as he stays a step ahead of bad guys.

'WandaVision' is the first Marvel show on Disney+

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for the upcoming “WandaVision” which is expected to be released on January 15 and will have Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles.

The new series is described as being sitcom-like and will also not be relying on past MCU films with the hopes that the series will draw new fans into the world. Though the new Marvel show is described as being perfect for die-hard fans of the MCU, it's also perfect for new fans who enjoy the sitcom-style similar to that of classic comedies. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn as a neighbor named Agnes, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau (fans may recall the character as a child in "Captain Marvel"), Kat Dennings (Darcy from the first two “Thor” films), and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo (from “Ant-Man”). The series is also expected to set up the release of “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” with Olsen on board to star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” stars Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie who will be reprising their roles from the MCU films. The Marvel show is described as a buddy comedy with the trailer teasing Sam Wilson as the new Captain America after taking up the mantel from Steve which was seen at the end of "Avengers: Endgame." The trailer also teased that the duo will be facing a restart of the Super Soldier program (which turned Bucky Barnes into the Winter Soldier). The new series will also feature Zemo who was last seen back in the first "Captain America" movie. Other details were teased last year at San Diego Comic-Con. The Marvel show is expected on March 19, 2021.

“What If” is an animated series that stars Jeffrey Wright as the Watcher and will feature several past Marvel actors who will be lending their voices.

The animated Marvel show will explore alternate realities that answer various scenarios presented throughout the MCU. The description states that each episode will follow a pivotal moment that has taken place during the MCU then peg the question of "What if." The episode will then follow that alternate reality, such as what if Peggy Carter was the one that became a super soldier? The mentioned episode will feature Hayley Atwell returning to voice Peggy. The series is expected to debut summer of next year.

Several Marvel shows expected starting next year

Marvel announced several other shows that will feature the return of fan favorites while also introducing several new characters. “Ironheart” follows Riri Williams who is the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since the creation of Iron Man by Tony stark.

The series stars Dominique Thorne in the lead and is expected to crossover with the upcoming MCU movies. MSN reported that Marvel Studios President Feige gushed at the four-hour Disney presentation that one of the best things about the MCU's move to Disney+ is that they now have an outlet to do things they wanted to do but didn't have quite the way to do it.

The next Marvel show announced was “Armor Wars” which is described as being the incarnation of Tony Stark's worst fears about his tech falling into the wrong hands. Don Cheadle (War Machine) will return for the series. Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Ben Mendelsohn (Talos) who will be teaming up for “Secret Invasion” which will find the two joining forces once again against the Skrulls.

“Moon Knight” has been described as following a complex vigilante and will have incredible Egyptian iconology with Mohamed Diab on board to direct.

“She-Hulk” was announced with Tatiana Maslany in the lead role with Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth signed on to join the series. The Marvel show will be a comedy about Jennifer Walters who is a lawyer that has a specialty in a specific type of legal case. Kat Coiro and Anu Valia are expected to direct. Also announced is “Ms. Marvel” which stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel). The new addition will be a huge treat for younger fans as Kamala is described as a sixteen-year-old Pakistani-American that loves gaming and is called a fan-fic scribe. Saagar Shaikh has been cast in the role of Kamala's older brother.

Vellani will also go onto take part in the upcoming "Captain Marvel" sequel. Fans can also expect a "Guardians in the Galaxy Christmas Special" that is expected in 2022 and will be a one-off that will air before the third film hits theaters. "I am Groot" is in development which will take everyone's favorite character and explore new adventures through an animated series of shorts.