Scott Frost has never shied away from standing up for his players. Earlier in the season, the third year Nebraska head coach joked that his team would play in Uzbekistan if the Big Ten failed to reverse its earlier decision to cancel the season. Unfortunately, Nebraska Huskers have struggled to produce positive results on the field. The team currently has a 2-5 record, and last Saturday’s disappointing loss to Minnesota led to frustration among many fans. Several media analysts have blamed Luke McCaffery and Adrian Martinez for their inconsistent play at quarterback this season, but Coach Frost passionately defended his players in his latest interview, reports 247 Sports.

Martinez and McCaffery have led the Huskers to one win each this season

Martinez and McCaffery have led Nebraska to one victory each this season. McCaffery helped his team to its first win of the year against Penn State, but he struggled to maintain his great form in the subsequent games against Illinois and Iowa. Martinez won back his starting job ahead of the Huskers game against Purdue and led his team to a 37-27 victory over the Boilermakers. Unfortunately, the third-year quarterback received criticism from the media for several inaccurate throws during Nebraska’s loss to Minnesota.

Coach Frost has defended his quarterbacks from some recent media criticism

According to InTouch Weekly, after the game against Gophers, Scott Frost defended his quarterbacks by insisting that he was the only person responsible for Nebraska’s results this season.

Even though he did not want to make any excuses for his players, the former UCF coach revealed that Martinez struggled with a shoulder injury before facing the Golden Gophers. Coach Frost praised his quarterback for putting up great displays in practice despite his injury. Additionally, Frost insisted that he continue using McCaffery at the quarterback position despite calls from some media members to move the talented player to the wide receiver or running back position.

Scott Frost declared that he still has confidence in his players, and he feels that both Martinez and McCaffery will bounce back from the recent criticism they have received from the media. The third-year head coach has urged his offensive players to believe in their abilities and execute the team’s game plan confidently in every game. Even though Nebraska has an 11-20 overall losing record under Coach Frost, the team’s athletic director, Bill Moos, believes that he is still the right man for the job.

Several Huskers players have also backed Coach Frost during the team’s recent run of poor results. Nebraska will have an opportunity to bounce back next Saturday when they play Rutgers. The Huskers have won their past three games against the Scarlet Knights, and fans will are looking forward to watching how McCaffery and Martinez respond after receiving a vote of confidence from Coach Frost.