Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are already having problems after two episodes on the eighth season of “90 Day Fiancé.” Fans are currently skeptical about the couple’s future because of their different personalities. Julia is an outgoing Russian city girl who worked as a go-go dancer before moving to the United States. Conversely, Brandon has been shy and reserved at the beginning of the season, which has led some viewers to cast aspersions about his sexual orientation.

Every season there’s a gay guy who tries to convince us he’s straight...this season, Brandon is that guy! #90DayFiance — Miss Valdosta Feed & Grain (@ValdostaMiss) December 7, 2020

A section of '90 Day Fiancé' fans has speculated that Brandon is gay

After watching Sunday’s episode of “90 Day Fiancé,” some viewers took to social media and speculated that Brandon could be gay.

The fans argued that the American reality star might be afraid to come out to his parents because of their conservative beliefs. Instead, Brandon has been using Julia to cover up his true sexual preference. Nonetheless, some viewers have predicted that the couple will break up at the end of the season because Brandon has not supported his girlfriend. In the latest episode, Julia learned that she will have to sleep in a separate room from her boyfriend during her stay in his family’s house.

Brandon has defended his parent’s constant interference in his love life

Brandon’s parents, Betty and Ron, have been heavily involved in their son’s love life. In addition to dictating how Brandon and Julia will spend their time together, Betty has insisted that the two reality stars will have to use contraceptives.

Brandon’s mother confronted Julia for having unprotected sex with her son, and she set up a gynecologist appointment for the Russian reality star to ensure that she takes up a contraceptive plan. Julia has told producers that Brandon will have to stand up for himself and caution his parent’s against interfering in their love life.

#90DayFiance

When you realize you should’ve just told your parents your gay. pic.twitter.com/LsFQxyxqUX — Jean Luc Picard (@CaptPiccard) December 7, 2020

However, the American reality star appears reluctant to confront his parents over their clingy behavior.

During Sunday’s episode, Brandon pointed out that his mother had paid for Julia’s airplane ticket to the United States. He argued that his family should be involved in his love life with Julia because of the financial support they have provided. Nevertheless, Brandon will have to choose between his loyalty to his parents and his love for Julia as the “90 Day Fiancé” season progresses.

The 27-year-old has admitted that his family signed him up to a dating app before he started dating Julia. It will be interesting to see whether Brandon will address the fan’s suspicions about his sexual orientation. Even though he appears to be easy-going in the early parts of the “90 Day Fiancé” season, Brandon has insisted that he has a mean streak. Fans will be looking forward to seeing whether he can step up and protect his Russian fiancé from his parent’s constant interference in her personal life.