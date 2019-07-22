Fans in attendance at Marvel Studios "Hall H" presentation were given more insight into the previously announced "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," which is now slated for Disney's new streaming service Disney Plus. Marvel brought to stage bot Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, who will reprise their roles in the limited series.

Following the final moments of "Avengers: Endgame," Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, has taken on the new role of Captain America and is now teaming up with Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier, to form a crime-fighting duo.

The new series is expected to be set post "Spider-Man: Far From Home," in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige also came out an confirmed that "Civil War" villain Zemo is back and this time wearing his purple mask. Disney has confirmed that Daniel Bruhl will reprise his role as Zemo.

'The Falcon and Winter Soldier' will be a six-episode miniseries

Deadline has reported that the series is being written by Malcolm Spellman and Derek Kolstad.

The series will be directed by Kari Skoglan. The show will be a Disney Plus original series. The platform is expected to launch in November, but the show will not be available until 2020.

The studio has already scheduled filming to begin in October. It was rumored that Sam Wilson/Falcon would don his new costume and Mackie later confirmed that to MTV News. Mackie told them he had his first fitting of the new costume and it looks great. The studio also announced that Emily VanCamp would also reprise her role as Sharon Carter.

Marvel Studios make other major MCU announcements

Among the other programming planned for Disney Plus include: "Loki," "WandaVision," and "Hawkeye." The series is said to be impacted by Steve Rogers/Captain America giving the shield up to Sam. In "Endgame" it appeared Sam had second thoughts of accepting the shield and what it stands for. The limited series could focus on the pair dealing with the aftermath of a world without Steve Rogers and with Sam Wilson coming to terms with his newfound responsibility.

When looking at the show's logo which is the Captain America shield, it seems certain that it will be about Falcon being the successor to Captain America. Falcon will also now have a chance to take down Zemo, once and for all, doing something Steve Rogers was unable to do so. Feige also announced with the help of its new star of the MCU, that they would be rebooting the hit 'Blade' series.

Marvel' presentation inside Comic-Con 'Hall H' was a massive hit, as fans were able to learn about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and who would potentially carry the load of Phase 4.