“90 Day Fiancé” viewers are not happy with TLC’s latest spinoff series. Last month, the reality network announced that it would produce a new show titled “90 Day Bares All.” The show will allow fans an opportunity to watch some behind the scenes footage from past seasons. This week, TLC released a trailer to promote the new series that will air on discovery+, but some fans are angry with the reality network’s decision to use the streaming service.

Fans are angry with TLC’s decision to air '90 Day Bares All' on discovery+

According to a section of viewers, the upcoming series should air on cable networks instead of the new streaming service.

The fans pointed out that they have been paying to watch the “90 Day Fiancé” series on cable networks, and the move to a new streaming service will add to their already existing expenses. While reacting to the “90 Day Bares All” trailer some fans declared that "they would not pay a single penny to watch the show." It will be interesting to see whether TLC will address the viewers’ concerns. Nevertheless, several fans are looking forward to some segments that were teased in the trailer.

A number of fans '90 Day Fiancé' couples featured in the new trailer

Shaun Robinson will host the show, and she has promised that fans will get to watch new scenes that did air on regular television. Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky were featured in the trailer, and they reacted to a funny scene in which Annie was shopping for some sex toys.

Additionally, season eight cast members, Brando and Julia, might have made love in their car after their parent’s banned them from sleeping in the same room. However, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are hopeful that Jenny and Sumit as well as Yazan and Brittany will feature on TLC’s latest spinoff.

Storylines of the couples

The two couples had intriguing storylines in the recently concluded season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” TLC is yet to air the show’s Tell-All episodes, but Shaun Robinson has promised fans some explosive revelations about both couples on her new show.

In a past interview, the Tell All host claimed that Sumit and Jenny’s storyline was worse than what fans had watched on television. In the “The Other Way” finale, the two reality stars decided to shelve their wedding plans after Sumit’s mother threatened to commit suicide. As for Yazan and Brittany, Shaun has hinted that fans will get to watch an explosive confrontation between Brittany and her boyfriend’s parents.

“90 Day Bares All” will begin streaming on discovery+ in January. Following the reaction from some viewers, TLC may have to make the show available on cable networks. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the reality shows.