Mohamed Jbali has had some difficult moments ever since he left the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. The Tunisian reality star made his debut on the second season of the show alongside his ex-wife, Danielle Mullins. The couple's considerable age difference and chemistry issues made them incompatible, and they eventually finalized their divorce in 2017.

In a recent Instagram post, Mohamed opened up about the financial difficulties after his relationship with Danielle.

Mohamed admits that he almost became homeless before getting his current job

According to In Touch Weekly, he almost lived on the streets before taking up his current job as a truck driver.

Mohamed has been traveling to different states in America as an essential delivery worker during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Tunisian reality star has told fans that he is grateful for his job because he was about to go homeless. Fortunately, the former "90 Day Fiancé" star has been saving some of his income from his current job, and he is financially stable. While concluding his Instagram post, Mohamed claimed that his life was now less complicated.

Danielle and Mohamed reconciled after their messy divorce

The 32-year-old reality star revealed that he had overcome his difficulties by looking inwards and resolving to change his life. He admitted that he was happier with his life after realizing that he had allowed silly things to control him.

In addition to getting his life back on track, Mohamed decided to reconcile with his ex-wife following their bitter divorce. In a past interview, Danielle had revealed that she had been in communication with Mohamed, and they had resolved their past differences. However, the American reality star maintained that she had no intention to get back together with him.

Danielle and Mohamed entertained fans during their time on "90 Day Fiancé" with their drama-filled storyline.

At the beginning of their run on the show, Danielle paid for Mohamed's K-1 visa application process, which allowed him to move from Tunisia to Ohio's home state. The couple tied the knot on "90 Day Fiancé," but they had an awkward moment during their wedding ceremony after Mohamed refused to kiss Danielle.

The 32-year-old later admitted that he was not sexually attracted to his American wife, and their relationship soon turned sour after Mohamed moved to Miami. After the incident, Danielle tried to have Mohamed deported during their subsequent appearance on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." The 47-year-old reality star claimed that she had proof that Mohamed has cheated on her with other women. Even though her husband's attempts to deport fell through, Danielle paid for the divorce and ended her failed marriage. Nevertheless, fans are happy after learning that the two reality stars are now getting along.