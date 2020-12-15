Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva are among the familiar couples on the eighth season of “90 Day Fiancé.” The two reality stars made their debut on the show last year, and they had a dramatic end to their storyline after Natalie claimed that Mike was not her soul mate. Nevertheless, the couple decided to work on their strained relationship during the ongoing season. Additionally, Mike’s relative, Uncle Beau Lawrence, has turned into a fan favorite during his time on the show. Unfortunately, fans are in shock after details about his domestic violence and assault cases surfaced online. Natalie already showed her intention of not living with Uncle Beau, now fans suspect it could be dangerous for her to live with a man with criminal record.

Uncle Beau has a lengthy criminal record

According to some recently leaked court documents, Uncle Beau could have served multiple prison sentences for domestic violence and assault charges. His first run-in with the law could have taken place in 1994 when he was arrested in the state of Washington for an illegal fishing violation. The 50-year-old reality star one month and 15 days behind bars, but that would have been the beginning of his lengthy criminal record. Uncle Beau presumably moved to Arizona in 2005 and faced several felony charges ranging from domestic assault to marijuana possession. In 2012, the beloved “90 Day Fiancé” cast member could have served jail time after pleading guilty to an assault charge. He returned to his home state of Washington in 2016, but it is said that he was again sentenced to three months in jail for another assault charge, with the victim obtaining a restraining order against him.

TLC has let go of several '90 Day Fiancé’ stars because of their controversial backgrounds

While Uncle Beau has been a fan favorite during his time on “90 Day Fiancé,” it will be interesting to see whether TLC will ban him from the show because of his criminal past. The reality network has cut off its association with some former “90 Day Fiancé” stars because of their controversial backgrounds.

This year, TLC banned Geoffrey Paschel from the “Before the 90 Days” Tell All episodes because of his unresolved domestic violence court case. Paul Staehle and Karine Martins were also absent from the “Happily Ever After” season-ending episodes in August due to their unsettled assault allegations at the time.

Viewers have speculated that Uncle Beau’s criminal history could be the reason why Mike asked him to move out during last Sunday’s episode of “90 Day Fiancé.” The American reality star made the decision after Natalie claimed that she was not comfortable living with Uncle Beau.

The Ukrainian reality star convinced her boyfriend to kick out his uncle from their farm by explaining that she wanted to spend some alone time with him. Fans were not happy with Mike’s decision, and they are skeptical about Natalie’s intentions in their relationship. The upcoming episode could shed more light on the couple’s future.