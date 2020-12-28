Usman Umar recently shocked fans after he revealed stunning details about his failed marriage to Lisa Hamme. The couple has been exchanging accusations on social media ever since their time on the fourth season of “Before the 90 Days” ended. Lately, fans have been reacting to Usman’s revelation about his ex-wife’s alleged lover. According to the Nigerian reality star, Lisa cheated with him with a man named Tracy Robinson even though they were together on “90 Day Fiancé.” In his latest Instagram post, Usman provided additional pictures to back his assertions about Lisa’s infidelity.

Usman recently shared pictures that showed Lisa living with her alleged ex-boyfriend

In the series of pictures, Lisa happily poses with her alleged boyfriend as well as her daughter. Usman also shared screenshots of the text messages he received from Tracy warning him about Lisa. The mysterious man claims that he lived with the American reality star before she traveled to Nigeria to be with Usman. Tracy adds that Lisa is a player, and he cautions Usman against sending her money because she is an online fraudster. Readers can swipe right to see the pics.

Lisa is yet to respond to Usman’s explosive revelations

After posting the controversial pictures to prove Lisa’s infidelity, Usman told fans that he was embarrassed by her behavior. The Nigerian reality star blasted his ex-partner for cheating on him with Tracy, and he accused her of swindling him.

Usman stated that he had shared the pictures to prove to his fans that Lisa is a fraudster. He suggested that the 54-year-old reality star should be locked up in prison for her criminal behavior. Back in July, Usman recorded an Instagram video in which he accused Lisa of swindling him of $26,000. However, the 33-year-old reality star claims that he doesn’t mind losing the money as long as he preserves his reputation and proves to the world that Lisa is a scammer.

It will be interesting to see how the American reality star responds to Usman’s allegations. Lisa has kept a low profile on social media ever since her Nigerian ex-husband leaked the details of her relationship with Tracy. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are now looking forward to learning whether Lisa and Usman’s will resolve their never-ending squabbles.

Many fans have urged TLC to allow the two reality stars an opportunity to resolve their differences on a special “90 Day Fiancé” spinoff series. The reality network fired Lisa and Usman after a controversial segment during their appearance on the “90 Day Fiancé” Tell All episodes. At the time, Usman accused his American wife of using the N-word during one of their arguments. The 33-year-old claimed that he was tired of Lisa’s bullying attitude, and he vowed that he would stand up for himself. In addition to revealing the scandalous details about Lisa’s affair, Usman has also initiated divorce proceedings against her. Viewers can follow the two estranged reality stars on social media to get more details about their unsuccessful relationship.