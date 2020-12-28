Usman Umar has not hidden admiration for his fellow “90 Day Fiancé” cast member, Brittany Banks. Even though the two reality stars appeared on different seasons of the reality franchise this year, fans have observed their frequent flirtatious interactions on social media. Usman, who also goes by the nickname, “Sojaboy,” often comments on Brittany’s Instagram posts, and some fans had speculated that he could be dating the American reality star. In his latest Instagram story, Usman broke his silence regarding his alleged romantic fling with Brittany.

Usman gave a vague response while addressing his potential romantic fling with Brittany

During a Q&A session with his social media followers, Usman gave a vague answer to a question about his relationship with Brittany. After a fan asked whether he was dating the Nigerian reality star, Usman told the fan to Google his relationship status. The unclear response has confused “90 Day Fiancé” viewers, but it appears that Usman is not ready to rule out his chances of dating Brittany. Many fans feel that the 33-year-old has a crush on his fellow cast member, and they are looking forward to seeing whether Brittany will respond to his advances. However, Usman will have to wait until the American reality star resolves her complicated love story with Yazan.

Fans are still in the dark over Brittany and Yazan’s relationship status

Brittany and her Jordanian boyfriend starred in the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” but fans are still in the dark about the status of their relationship. During the final episode of the show, Brittany returned to the United States after shelving her plans to marry Yazan.

The 28-year-old reality star feared for her fiancé’s life after he received death threats from his family. Some fans have speculated that Yazan could travel to America to start a new life with Brittany. In a past Instagram post, the popular star revealed that she had already started Yazan’s K-1 visa application process. Even though TLC did not air its usual Tell All episodes after the “90 Day Fiancé” finale, fans could get closure over Brittany and Yazan’s storyline in the upcoming “90 Day Bares All” series.

The new spinoff series will start streaming on discovery+ in January. In a past interview, ‘90 Day Fiancé” Tell All host, Shaun Robinson, revealed that fans would watch an explosive confrontation between Brittany and Yazan’s parents on “90 Day Bares All.” Fans are eagerly looking forward to finding out whether Brittany and Yazan are still together. If the couple breaks up, they wouldn’t mind seeing Usman and Brittany in a relationship. The two reality stars have unique personalities, and they would provide viewers with some entertaining moments if they appeared together on a future season of “90 Day Fiancé.”