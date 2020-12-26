Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith will end the year on a high note. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers were skeptical about the couple’s relationship after their brief breakup in January. Fortunately, the two reality stars decided to work on their marriage in May, but the travel restrictions imposed around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic prevented Ronald and Tiffany from reuniting. After spending the past eight months in a long-distance relationship, the two “90 Day Fiancé” stars finally reunited in South Africa for the Christmas holiday.

Tiffany and her two children traveled to South Africa to be with Ronald for the holidays

Over the past few days, pictures have surfaced online showing Tiffany and her two children having a good time with Ronald in South Africa. The couple welcomed their baby girl, Carley, last year, while Tiffany has a son from a past relationship. In the adorable pictures, Ronald appears excited to be back together with his young family. Earlier in the year, Tiffany revealed that she had started the K-1 visa application process for her husband to enable him to immigrate to the United States. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic appears to have delayed the process. Nevertheless, Tiffany and Ronald were determined to spend the holidays together, and fans are happy to see that they have resolved their past differences.

Ronald had threatened to file for a divorce in January

Back in January, fans were stunned after Ronald announced that he would be filing for divorce from Tiffany. The two reality stars had a disappointing end to their time on the first season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” after Tiffany returned to the United States. The 28-year-old reality star claimed that she wasn’t willing to settle in South Africa because of her son.

However, Ronald accused his American wife of cheating on him and declared that he would file for an official separation in his country.

However, Tiffany responded to her husband’s accusations by claiming that he was toxic, and she told fans that Ronald was trying to tarnish her reputation. The American reality star added that she had not cheated on Ronald, and she wished him all the best.

While fans were sure that the couple’s relationship was over after the explosive social media exchange, they were surprised when Tiffany announced that she had reconciled with Ronald. The 28-year-old revealed that they still had their trust issues, but they would seek help from a counselor and work on their marriage. After seeing their latest pictures, fans are convinced that Ronald and Tiffany have overcome their marital dispute. Now that they are reunited, fans are hoping that the couple will make another appearance on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise. For now, the show’s viewers are happy to see Ronald and Tiffany enjoying the holidays with their adorable children.