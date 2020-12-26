Mike Youngquist and Natalie Podiakova might have already made their relationship official. After making their debut on “90 Day Fiancé” last year, the couple returned for the show’s eighth season, and they have provided fans with some entertaining moments. During last year’s Tell All episode, many fans felt that Mike and Natalie would break up after they had a big fight. Natalie claimed that her American boyfriend was not her soul mate, while Mike returned to the United States after his brief stay in Ukraine. However, it seems that the two reality stars may have resolved their differences and tied the knot at the beginning of the year.

Mike and Natalie may have tied the knot in March

Viewers have been reacting to some recently leaked documents that appear to confirm Mike and Natalie’s marriage. One of the documents is a wedding announcement posted in a local newspaper in Washington that bears Mike and Natalie’s full names. Additionally, the “90 Day Fiancé” couple applied for a marriage license in Mike’s local county. The date on the application document is March 17, which suggests that the couple may have tied the knot before the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic.

Fans could watch the couple exchange their vows in the upcoming '90 Day Fiancé' episodes

Mike and Natalie are yet to confirm the news about their marriage, but fans could watch them exchange vows on the ongoing “90 Day Fiancé” season.

However, the two reality stars have had a difficult start on the show. Despite her uncertainty about her feelings for Mike, Natalie traveled to the United States to be with her boyfriend. However, the Ukrainian reality star is still concerned about her boyfriend’s beliefs. Mike has admitted to being an atheist, and he has stood by his claims that aliens exist.

Even though they share different values, Mike and Natalie are determined to make their relationship work out. Nonetheless, fans are not happy with Mike’s recent decision to kick out Uncle Beau from their farm.

The 34-year-old reality star asked his cousin to move out of the family home after Natalie revealed that she was uncomfortable living with him.

Viewers had grown fond of Uncle Beau due to his unique and fun-loving personality. However, Mike may have made the right decision after reports recently emerged claiming that Uncle Beau has a lengthy criminal record. Some fans have speculated that TLC may have decided to end Uncle Beau’s participation on “90 Day Fiancé” because of his controversial background. Nevertheless, fans are looking forward to watching Mike and Natalie’s love story unfold on the ongoing season. Despite their well-documented differences, the two reality stars could exchange vows in the upcoming episodes.