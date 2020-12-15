Andrei Castravet is the latest star to have his nude pictures leaked online. The Moldovan reality star tied the knot with his wife, Elizabeth Potthast, for a second time during their run on “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” However, the couple still had some problems on the show due to Andrei’s unemployment. While the reality star has since secured a job as a real estate agent, it appears that he has been supplementing his income through his Only Fans account.

Andrei’s nude picture recently surfaced on Reddit

The 34-year-old reality star has been charging fans $14 per month to subscribe to his Only Fans account.

According to InTouch Weekly, one of his subscribers recently leaked his nude picture on Reddit. In one of the photographs, Andrei posed naked in his bed with only some pillows covering his private parts. Additionally, the Moldovan reality star has allegedly been charging fans $20.99 per month for his wife’s sexy picture. It is unclear whether Elizabeth has sanctioned her husband’s Only Fans account, but fans have speculated that she has given her approval to Andrei’s latest venture. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have had mixed reactions to his leaked nude.

Fans have had mixed reactions to Elizabeth and Andrei’s Only Fans account

Some fans feel that “90 Day Fiancé” cast members have been exploiting their popularity by launching their Only Fans account.

The viewers have argued that the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise has always been a family-friendly show, but some participants have taken advantage of the fame they garner from starring in the series. They also criticized Elizabeth and Andrei for sharing their nude pictures on the platform despite the fact that they are married. However, a section of viewers has defended Andrei’s actions.

According to the fans, the Moldovan reality star should benefit from his popularity as long as Elizabeth approves his activities on his Only Fans account. Nevertheless, Andrei’s recently leaked nude pictures could jeopardize his relationship with TLC.

Several stars have been fired due to their links to adult content. In September, TLC terminated Larissa Dos Santo’s contract after she recorded a porn video for Cam Soda.

Apart from Larissa, Colt Johnson, Deavan Clegg, and Jesse Caroline all have Only Fans' account, but their future on “90 Day Fiancé” appears uncertain. It will be interesting to see whether Andrei will suffer any consequences from his recently leaked nude pictures. TLC often requires cast members on “90 Day Fiancé” to sign non-disclosure contracts during their run on the program. After observing the recent trend which has seen several participants’ transition into the porn industry, the reality network may revise its casting policies in an attempt to avoid any further embarrassing incidents.