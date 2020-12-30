Larissa Dos Santos has had an eventful 2020. The Brazilian reality star starred on the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,” and fans witnessed her incredible body transformation after she underwent multiple plastic surgeries. However, after her appearance on the “90 Day Fiancé” spinoff series ended, Larissa announced that TLC had fired her. The reality network arrived at the decision after the 33-year-old recorded a striptease video for Camsoda, a porn website. In another stunning incident, Larissa recently shocked fans when she shared a weird post on Instagram.

Larissa posts article with 'RIP'

The Brazilian reality star posted a picture of herself on her Instagram story with the caption, “RIP.” The post initially upset fans since they thought that Larissa had passed away. However, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers were relieved to learn that the 33-year-old reality star was promoting an article that eulogized the celebrities who had passed away in 2020. Fans slammed Larissa for sharing the clickbait article, but she has remained unapologetic about her activities on social media. In addition to her misleading Instagram post, Larissa informed fans that her arrest record had recently been wiped clean.

The Brazilian reality star could soon resolve her longstanding legal problems

According to Larissa, her legal problems in the United States could soon be resolved since it has been two years since her last arrest.

While announcing the news, the former “90 Day Fiancé" star slammed her critics and claimed that she was happy to have let down some people who thought that she would get into legal trouble again. Fans have speculated that Larissa could have been taking a shot at her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, and his mother Debbie. Back in 2018, Larissa was arrested on domestic violence charges after she had a nasty fight with Colt.

Fortunately, the Brazilian reality star received a $345 fine, and she had to serve 48 hours of community service.

Colt and Larissa finalized their divorce in 2019, but the two reality stars are still on bad terms. During their appearance on “Happily Ever After,” Colt claimed that Larissa looked unrecognizable because of the plastic surgery procedures she had undergone after their divorce.

He also joked that Larissa was more plastic than human. On her part, Larissa referred to Colt’s mother as a demon, and she played a huge role in Colt’s break up with Jess Caroline. During the “Happily Ever After” Tell All episodes, fans learned that Larissa introduced Jess to her current husband, Brian Hanvey after she broke up with Colt. It will be interesting to see whether TLC will reconsider its decision to fire Larissa since she is still popular with a large section of the “90 Day Fiancé” fan base. For now, the show’s viewers will have to follow her on social media to get updates on her intriguing love life.