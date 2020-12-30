Deavan Clegg seems to be a happy woman ever since she broke up with Jihoon Lee. The two reality stars ended their relationship after starring on the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” and Deavan has been dating Christopher Park ever since. Park is a businessman and actor based in Los Angeles, and fans have observed that he appears to have won over Deavan’s heart. In her latest Instagram post, the 23-year-old reality star shared a sweet message to celebrate Park’s 28th birthday.

Deavan recently wrote heartfelt Instagram message to celebrate Park’s birthday

In the lovely post, Deavan shared a picture of Park cuddling her son, Taeyang, in his arms.

The American reality star wrote that her new boyfriend had come into her life as a surprise, but she was grateful for the happiness he had brought into her home. Deavan added that she was thankful for the hard work that Park puts in to make sure that everybody in her family smiles and feels safe. To conclude her post, the 23-year-old declared that her boyfriend was the sweetest and most genuine person she had ever met, and she wished him a happy birthday.

Park has stepped into the father role for Deavan’s two children

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine, Park has fully stepped into the father role for Deavan’s two children, Taeyang and Drascilla. The entertainment website quotes a source close to the couple who states that Deavan’s children are getting along well with Park.

On Christmas Day, Deavan posted a cute Instagram picture of her young family and told fans that she was excited to spend the holiday with her new man. While many “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are happy to see that Deavan is enjoying her new life, a section of fans feels that Jihoon should have a role in his son’s life.

The Korean reality star has declared that he wants to be involved in Taeyang’s life, and he is yet to reach a custody agreement with Deavan.

However, the 23-year-old reality star has accused Jihoon of refusing to sign their divorce papers and blocking her on social media. Additionally, Deavan has alleged that her 30-year-old estranged husband abused her daughter during their stay in Korea. TLC banned Deavan and Jihoon from its season-ending Tell All episodes after the controversial child abuse accusations emerged.

Unfortunately, it seems that two reality stars are unlikely to resolve their marital dispute. Deavan has insisted that she is happy with her new relationship with Park, while Jihoon posted a heartbreaking message after the “The Other Way” finale aired. The “90 Day Fiancé” star claimed that he was embarrassed because of how he had been portrayed on the reality show, but he thanked fans for their support and promised to learn from his bitter separation from Deavan. Fans can follow the two reality stars on social media to get updates about their divorce proceedings.