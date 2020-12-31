Jihoon Lee has finally broken his silence about his ongoing custody battle with Deavan Clegg. The couple’s marriage crumbled after they starred in the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” During their run on the show, Deavan constantly accused Jihoon of failing to financially support their family, and she has already moved on with her current boyfriend, Christopher Park. Nevertheless, it appears that Jihoon is still determined to win permanent custody over his son, Taeyang, and he has officially asked fans to donate to his online fundraising efforts.

Jihoon has officially asked fans to donate to his Go Fund Me account

In his latest Instagram post, Jihoon thanked fans for their support during his run on “90 Day Fiancé.” The 30-year-old went on to ask his followers to help him raise funds for his legal fees in the ongoing custody case against Deavan. Jihoon urged viewers to donate to his Go Fund Me account and revealed that an attorney named Amanda Gracey Crosby would administer the fund. The Korean reality star concluded his post by assuring fans that he had given Amanda and her legal team permission to represent him.

Deavan has accused Jihoon of refusing to sign their divorce papers

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers should now expect an intense custody battle between Jihoon and his estranged American wife.

In a past Instagram post, Jihoon had vowed that he would fight to remain in his son’s life. The Korean reality star has also slammed Deavan for allowing her current boyfriend to take over his role in Taeyang’s life. Jihoon has accused Christopher Park of pretending to be Taeyang’s father, and he appears determined to secure permanent custody of his son.

On her part, Deavan has blamed her ex-husband for blocking her on social media. The 24-year-old reality star has alleged that Jihoon has refused to sign his custody papers.

Additionally, Deavan has also accused her estranged husband of child abuse. The “90 Day Fiancé” star has alleged that Jihoon harmed her five-year-old daughter during their stay in Korea.

It will be interesting to see whether Deavan will prove her allegations in court. For now, fans are happy to see that Jihoon is standing up for himself. During their recent run on ‘90 Day Fiancé,” Deavan frequently embarrassed the Korean reality star because of his money problems. Even though Deavan claimed that Jihoon had lied about his financial stability, many viewers felt that the 23-year-old should have allowed her husband the opportunity to secure a well-paying job. Several viewers have pledged their donations to Jihoon’s Go Fund Me account, and the 30-year-old could eventually afford the best legal representation in his custody battle with Deavan. Fans can follow the two reality stars on social media for more updates about their intriguing divorce proceedings.