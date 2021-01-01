Annie Suwan has earned the admiration of the “90 Day Fiancé” fan base because of her lovely personality. The Thailand reality star and her husband, David Toborowsky, are among the most popular couples to ever star on the franchise. Annie often gives fans updates on her daily activities on social media, and she recently surprised fans by posting some stunning pictures of her new look on New Year’s Eve.

Fans have praised Annie after she shared pictures of her 2021 makeover

The 28-year-old shared beautiful pictures of her latest makeover and wished her Instagram followers a happy new year. Annie looked gorgeous in a yellow gown, and she completed the impressive look with a black headband that complemented her black long-flowing hair.

Many viewers praised Annie for her spectacular 2021 look, and they pointed out that she looked like a queen. To caption the post, the Thailand reality star wished her friends and family a happy new year and hoped that the fresh start would bring her Instagram followers success. While 2020 was a difficult year for many people worldwide, Annie and her husband provided their Instagram followers with some entertaining moments to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Annie and David kept fans entertained in 2020

After the coronavirus's first cases were discovered in the United States, Annie decided to make face masks and donated them to front-line health workers. Additionally, the Thailand reality star often posted some funny video clips in which she clowned around with her husband.

In one memorable post, Annie and David delighted fans after they competed in a twerking contest. Unfortunately, the popular couple also dealt with adversity in the final months of 2020. In November, David announced that his daughter had contracted the coronavirus. A few weeks later, the 51-year-old reality star informed fans that his father, Murray Toborowsky, had died.

Viewers comforted David by sending him condolence messages on social media. Fans were also impressed with Annie’s calm and reassuring attitude as she helped her husband deal with his loss. The Thailand reality star helped David record a tribute video to his father on his Instagram account. She later posted a beautiful message in which she promised that she would help him get through his difficult moment.

Viewers are now looking to seeing the couple participate in various TLC spinoff shows. Fans can watch David and Annie on their cooking show, “Spice it Up with David & Annie.” Additionally, the two reality stars will also appear on TLC’s latest series, “90 Day Bares All.” Even though 2020 was a tough year, many fans were grateful for Annie and David’s efforts to keep them entertained. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are looking forward to seeing more content from the couple in 2021.